The Epigenetics Market Size To Accumulate Around USD 66 Billion By 2032 Driven By Advancements In Personalized Medicine & Cancer Diagnostics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising prevalence of cancer, breakthrough research in epigenetic drugs, and increased funding in innovative technologies propel growth at a CAGR of 15.3% Pune, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epigenetics Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to Research by SNS Insider, The Epigenetics Market was valued at 15.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 66 Billion by 2032 is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2024-2032.” The Strong Pipeline of Epigenetic Drugs and Cooperation Between Pharmaceuticals Will Add Growth to The Market The demand for precision medicine, the ever-rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, and the tremendous developments in genomic research technologies are boosting the epigenetics market rapidly. The rising interest in studying the mechanisms by which genes express themselves or are regulated without changing the DNA sequence also fosters the growth of the epigenetics market. Demand for epigenetics-based therapeutics and diagnostics is going to be enhanced, which, in turn, will offer targeted treatment and early diagnosis of diseases. Besides, growing research activity and government funds on epigenetics are driving this market. From the supply end, companies are also constantly innovating to offer new and advanced reagents, kits, and services for academic and clinical research centers.

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, reagents held a global market share of over 33%. That is due to the fact most research in epigenetics is centered on histone and DNA modifiers. The reagents are essential for understanding and manipulation of epigenetics for use in research and therapeutics. Key players like Promega Corporation not only provide a plethora of reagents but also provide stability and streamline customer flow.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Epigenetics involves the sequencing, analysis, and consultation of microscopic data sets, and epigenetics services can get costly using high-tech like ChIP-seq and bisulfite sequencing. Demand for epigenetics services is important for research institutes, as they usually do not have any laboratory facilities for such analysis.

By Technology

In 2023, DNA methylation was the largest contributor and generated over 44% of worldwide revenues. This is due to its essential role in regulating gene expression and its relevance in elucidating disease mechanisms, such as cancer. There are opportunities for the use of DNA methylation in precision medicine.

Among segments, the Histone Acetylation segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 18% during the estimated period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is being driven by advancements in methods and a well-established scientific basis for therapeutic benefits. Based on the above distinction, histone acetylation technologies are being more widely used in clinical and research settings, especially in treating solid tumors, leukemia, and inflammation.

By End-Use

Academic research remained the largest application area in 2023, accounting for over 36% of revenue share. Epigenetic mechanisms were discovered to be extremely complex and to have high applicability in medicine and genetics, this moved research activities to the universities.

The presence of the clinical research market in the epigenetic market is expected to grow by 17% in the forecast period due to its significance of being able to provide information regarding the epigenetics involved in discovering new therapeutic targets and personalized medicines.

Epigenetics Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Reagents

Kits



ChIP sequencing kit



Whole Genomic Amplification kit



Bisulfite Conversion kit



RNA sequencing kit

Others

Instruments

Enzymes Service

By Application



Oncology



Solid tumors

Liquid tumors

Non-oncology oncology



Inflammatory diseases



Metabolic diseases



Infectious diseases



Cardiovascular diseases Others

By Technology



DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large non-coding RNA

MicroRNA modification Chromatin structures

By End-use



Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the epigenetics market in 2023, holding the largest revenue share. Its leadership is attributed to the prevalence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructures, which have attracted huge government funding for genomic research, as well as to the prevalence of major players in the market. The United States leads the market, driven by extensive research activities, high levels of adoption of advanced technologies, and a solid pipeline of epigenetic drugs. The rising cancer and chronic disease cases boost the demand for epigenetics-based diagnostics and therapeutics in the region.

Recent Developments



In July 2023, Chroma Medicine, Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. entered into a licensing agreement to develop epigenetic medicines with zinc finger proteins that can specifically recognize DNA sequences. In April 2023, the National Cancer Center and Eisai announced a collaboration to advance clinical studies of the anticancer agent tazemetostat.





