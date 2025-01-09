(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Project Management in Clinical Research Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Project management is not standing still, stay ahead in project management by the latest innovative approaches and evolving strategies in clinical research.

In the ever-evolving field of clinical research, effective project management is crucial to navigating complex, highly regulated environments. Advanced Project Management in Clinical Research is designed to equip you with innovative strategies and techniques to enhance your approach to managing clinical research projects. This course delves into both established and cutting-edge concepts such as System Thinking, the Theory of Constraints, and Agile Project Management, along with the latest in Relational Risk and Complexity management.

System Thinking encourages a holistic view of projects, aiding in the identification of stakeholders and the assessment of potential threats and opportunities. You will learn how to evaluate the complexity of your projects and explore methods to mitigate its impacts effectively.

Agile Project Management, popular in various industries, poses unique challenges in regulated environments. This course will demonstrate how to incorporate agility into your clinical research projects without compromising regulatory compliance.

Traditional Risk Management techniques are well-known, but this course goes further by introducing complementary methods like the Theory of Constraints and Relational Risk. Understanding that projects are both technical and social systems, the course emphasizes the importance of managing relational risk, focusing on the high levels of uncertainty in social interactions. The CURED Framework will be discussed as a tool for addressing these uncertainties.

By the end of this course, you will be equipped with key techniques and methodologies to apply throughout your clinical research projects, ensuring successful delivery and improved project outcomes.

Benefits of Attending



Learn about System Thinking, which will help you identify stakeholders and risks

Know how to be agile in the regulated environment of clinical research

Understand the different types of complexity in your projects and how to reduce their impact

Go beyond traditional Risk Analysis and understand the importance of Relational Risk Use the CURED Framework to deal with real examples of Relational Risk

Who Should Attend:

This course is aimed at anybody who is involved in clinical research. It is applicable to professionals working in pharma, CROs and investigator sites, including:



VP of project management

Senior directors

All levels of project managers

All levels of CRAs

All levels of CTA

Procurement and outsourcing personnel Project finance professionals

Agenda:

System thinking



A holistic view of your project



Stakeholders identification



Stakeholder engagement Risk identification

Adopting an agile approach to clinical research



Focus on what is important

Effective communication

Emphasis on deliverables Acceptance of change

Project complexity



The three major types of complexity

A technique for assessing complexity Ways to reduce its impact

A brief reminder of traditional risk analysis and management



Risk identification

Risk assessment

Risk management

Risk registers The complementary approach of the Theory of Constraints

Relational risk



Definition and review of the academic research

Understanding behaviours Techniques for dealing with relational risk (The CURED Framework)

Interactive session

Using the CURED Framework to deal with relational risk

Speakers:

Roger Joby

Director

to1to1 Project Management Consultancy

Roger Joby: Director 1to1to1 Project Management Consultancy and Visiting Research Fellow Liverpool JM University

An international pharmaceutical project management consultant and educator with over 40 years' experience, principally for Clinical Research Organisations in both clinical operations and bids, and contract departments.

Roger is a Board member of the Institute of Clinical Research and is a visiting Research Fellow at Liverpool JM University. He is involved in academic research and has published papers and written articles on the application of Earned Value Management in Clinical Research with colleagues at Liverpool JM University. Roger specialises in customising project management tools like EVM, Risk Analysis, etc to suit client-specific needs in the highly uncertain world of drug development.

Roger has worked as an independent consultant since the year 2000, but prior to this he worked in both sponsor and supplier companies in clinical research latterly in senior management positions.

