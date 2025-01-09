Enterprises are increasingly deploying micro modular data centers with advanced 5G cell towers for improved network connectivity and enhanced data storage capabilities. In line with this, the advent of the work-from-home (WFH) trend due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for modular data centers for remote storage and access of organizational data.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of power-efficient, compact, easy to deploy green data centers with minimal carbon footprint, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These units can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems for enhanced operational efficiency.

Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Attributes: