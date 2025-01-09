Modular Data Center Market Report By Component, Data Center Size, Application, Industry Vertical, And Region 2024-2032 - Compact And Power-Efficient Data Centers Set New Industry Standards
The global modular data center market size reached US$ 28.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 93.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2032.
Significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions across medium- and large-scale organizations is providing a thrust to the market growth.
Enterprises are increasingly deploying micro modular data centers with advanced 5G cell towers for improved network connectivity and enhanced data storage capabilities. In line with this, the advent of the work-from-home (WFH) trend due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for modular data centers for remote storage and access of organizational data.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of power-efficient, compact, easy to deploy green data centers with minimal carbon footprint, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These units can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation systems for enhanced operational efficiency.
Other factors, including significant improvements in the telecommunication infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 135
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $28.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $93.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Questions Answered in This Report
What was the size of the global modular data center market in 2023? What is the expected growth rate of the global modular data center market during 2024-2032? What are the key factors driving the global modular data center market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global modular data center market? What is the breakup of the global modular data center market based on the component? What is the breakup of the global modular data center market based on the data center size? What is the breakup of the global modular data center market based on the application? What is the breakup of the global modular data center market based on the industry vertical? What are the key regions in the global modular data center market? Who are the key players/companies in the global modular data center market?
Companies Featured
BASELAYER Technology LLC (Intermountain Electronics Inc.) Cannon Technologies Ltd Dell Technologies Inc. Eaton Corporation plc Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. International Business Machines Corporation Rittal GmbH & Co. KG Schneider Electric SE Vertiv Group Corp.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Solutions All-in-One Module Individual Module Services Design and Consulting Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Data Center Size:
Small and Medium-sized Data Centers Large Data Centers
Breakup by Application:
Disaster Backup High Performance/ Edge Computing Data Center Expansion Starter Data Centers
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
BFSI IT and Telecom Retail and Manufacturing Healthcare Energy Media and Entertainment Government and Defense Others
Breakup by Region:
North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa
CONTACT:
