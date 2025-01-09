Hop Into Easter, The Hershey Company Announces Egg-Citing Spring Treats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "From egg hunts to filling baskets, or just a sweet treat for yourself, Hershey has been a long-cherished part of Easter celebrations. This Easter, we've put a fresh spin on our iconic offerings, incorporating a seasonal twist that highlights the beloved traditions and flavors of the season," said Keely Johnson, Senior Associate Manager, Easter Season at The Hershey Company.

Treats for Every Bunny

Brand-new products include:



Kit Kat® Bunnies – Kit Kat® is back with its latest seasonal shape – bunnies! These adorable bunnies combine the classic Kit Kat® crunch with layers of crispy wafers and smooth milk chocolate, bringing a twist to Easter baskets that will make you hop for joy. Available for a limited time in snack size.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Spring Sprinkles – We went there. The most iconic chocolate and peanut butter crème combo is now ready for spring with the addition of seasonal shaped sprinkles. From bunnies to chicks and even eggs, these crunchy sprinkle additions bring a surprise worthy of the golden egg at the egg hunt. You're welcome. Available for a limited time in Big Cups and miniatures.

Reese's Peanut Butter Carrots – Reese's is introducing its perfect chocolate and peanut butter ratio in an individually wrapped carrot shape, perfect for your candy dish or filling eggs for egg hunts this season. So, go ahead, have two, we won't judge. Available for a limited time in snack size. Twizzlers Bunnies - Shaped like your favorite neighborhood bunny, these chewy, sweet treats pop with the brand's classic cherry flavor, making them the ideal addition to baskets, egg hunts, and seasonal candy dishes. Available for a limited time in a new 2.1oz bag.

Made for gifting and Easter baskets:



Reese's Mini Cane – Hatching just in time for Easter gifting! Reese's fans can now await a droolworthy treat in their baskets with the Reese's Miniatures Cane, filled with miniature Reese's cups. Available in a 2.17oz cane. Hershey's Kisses Cane – Sharing moments of goodness! This Hershey's Kisses Cane is filled with seasonally wrapped Kisses candies, made ready for basket filling. Available in a 2.24oz cane.

Returning favorites include:



Cadbury Royal Dark Eggs – Returning once again to reign over Easter baskets! One of the most beloved treats of the season is back to delight Cadbury fans in brand-new 16oz and 29.2oz bag sizes. With the brand's classic crunchy shell and rich, dark chocolate filling, these eggs are sure to hit the spot at any spring gathering. Available for a limited time.

Easter Assortment Bags – Your favorite Hershey brands, including Jolly Rancher Minis for the first time, have come together to provide assortment bags with everything needed to make Easter celebrations even more exciting included.

Reese's Eggs Assortment – Easter's most anticipated products are now available in an 18.6oz assortment bag, in addition to the returning 31.2oz bag -- bringing fans both milk chocolate and white, snack size Reese's Eggs all in one package.

Seasonally Wrapped Jolly Rancher Gummies – Jolly Rancher Gummies in the Original and Very Berry flavors are all dressed up for Easter! These chewy, bold favorites are now adorned with eggs, bunnies, baskets, and flowers on the bag. Available for a limited time in 14oz Original and 13oz Very Berry bags. Hershey-Ets Carrot – Hopping into Easter baskets this spring is the Hershey-Ets Carrot, filled with candy coated milk chocolate candies. Available for a limited time in a 2.2oz bag.

Hop to it! Hershey's full slate of Easter treats are available starting this January at nationwide retailers. More information on our products can be found at hersheyland.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of retailers.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including

Hershey's,

Reese's,

Kisses, Kit Kat®,

Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers

and

Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty

and

Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.



For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.



To learn more visit .



