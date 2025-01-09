Understanding The Connection Between Cosmetics And Quality Of Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BeautyQol

BeautyQol short form links cosmetics to Quality of Life, offering a validated, adaptable tool to measure their impact across diverse studies and applications.

- Dr Ariel BeresniakGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The connection between cosmetic products, physical appearance, and Quality of Life (QoL) has long been acknowledged. Today, this connection takes a bold scientific leap forward with the launch of the short-form BeautyQol questionnaire-a cutting-edge tool composed of just 14 questions, meticulously designed to measure the positive impact of cosmetics on QoL with unparalleled sensitivity.Cosmetics have been a cornerstone of human society for centuries, enhancing physical appearance to foster social connections and improve communal well-being. To explore this profound influence, Data Mining International developed and validated the BeautyQol questionnaire, now available in 17 languages, including French, English, German, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Russian, Hindi, Mandarin, Brazilian and Arabic.BeautyQol evaluates Quality of Life across five key dimensions, leading to five subscores + one global QoL score: Social Life, Self-Confidence, Mood, Energy, Attractiveness-The original version of BeautyQol set a gold standard in clinical and social research. However, the newly validated 14-question short form retains its scientific rigor while increasing usability, making it adaptable for a wider range of studies, including clinical trials, market research, epidemiological surveys, and sociological evaluations.Dr. Ariel Beresniak, CEO of Data Mining International, emphasizes the breakthrough: "Cosmetics have long been celebrated for their ability to enhance self-esteem and well-being, but with the new short-form BeautyQol, we now have a scientifically validated tool that is both practical and robust. This streamlined version ensures precise measurement of Quality of Life impacts while being easily integrated into a wide range of studies and applications."Various studies have already demonstrated BeautyQol's groundbreaking potential, assessing the QoL impacts of products targeting makeup, pigmentary disorders, oily skin, hair coloring, instrumental cosmetics, or dietary supplements.By quantifying the improvements driven by cosmetic use, BeautyQol aligns with the World Health Organization's definition of health, establishing that cosmetic products are indeed genuine health products."Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity."This breakthrough positions the new BeautyQol short form as the definitive tool for scientifically assessing the impact of cosmetic products on both personal well-being and broader health outcomes, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the field.________________________________________About Data Mining InternationalData Mining International SA, based in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in outcome research, advanced simulation modeling, risk assessment, and health technology evaluation. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and medtech industries, as well as public and private organizations worldwide.For media inquiries, contact:Dr. Ariel Beresniak, MD, MPH, PhDEmail: ...

BERESNIAK

DATA MINING INTERNATIONAL

...

How to measure Quality of Life of Cosmetic products

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.