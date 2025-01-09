Citizenship Committee Strip 4,246 Persons Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, who is also head of the committee.

The commission decided during the meeting to strip 4,246 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship. The decision would be submitted to the cabinet.

The of Interior said in a statement that 20 of the cases had dual citizenship, 85 involve fraud, false statements and some had acquired as close relatives.

A single case stripped of the citizenship involves children of a Kuwaiti female citizen.

The decision is also applicable on 54 persons who hail from various states. (end)

