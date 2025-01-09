The United Kingdom (UK) Statement On The Situation In Eastern Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC)

(MENAFN- APO Group)

A Foreign, Commonwealth&Development spokesperson said:

“The UK condemns the capture of Masisi, in North Kivu, by the armed group M23.

“This is a clear violation of the ceasefire and undermines efforts taken through the Luanda process to achieve sustainable peace in Eastern DRC.

“The UK calls for urgent de-escalation and respect of DRC's territorial integrity. We urge Rwanda and DRC to return to the negotiating table and to implement all commitments made under the Angolan-led Luanda process. An end to the conflict in Eastern DRC will create peace dividends for all.”

