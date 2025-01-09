Camoag Unveils Enterprise AVM For Farmland Valuation, Marrying Machine Learning Expertise With Unmatched Data Access

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Valuation Tool Provides Banks, Insurers, and Investors with Unprecedented Accuracy, Customization, and Transparency

PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CamoAg is excited to announce the release of its sophisticated Automated Valuation Model (AVM) designed to address the unique challenges of farmland valuation. Built for banks, insurance providers, and investors, this powerful AVM leverages CamoAg's advanced machine capabilities, paired with unparalleled access to agricultural data, to deliver reliable and actionable valuations tailored to enterprise users.

Drawing on CamoAg's extensive expertise in machine learning, the AVM is trained to identify and apply the most relevant data points, delivering valuations that balance precision and flexibility. This approach allows clients to enhance the AVM with their own proprietary data sets, refining its accuracy to meet specific business needs.

"We built this AVM with our clients' needs at the forefront," says Corbett Kull, CEO of CamoAg. "By leveraging our machine learning strengths and unique access to agricultural data, we're able to provide valuations that adapt to the complex factors influencing farmland value. We're proud to offer a solution that delivers both transparency and the ability to adjust for each enterprise's specific data and valuation requirements."

A standout feature of the CamoAg AVM is its "Show Your Work" function, which gives users insight into the comparable sales (comps) that drive each valuation. This transparency lets users review the basis of each calculation, enhancing trust and confidence in the AVM's outputs.

CamoAg's AVM underscores the company's commitment to delivering market-leading agricultural intelligence, combining advanced machine learning with CamoAg's comprehensive data access to meet the highest standards in farmland valuation.

The AVM is currently available for Midwest states with geography expanding in future months.

For more information about CamoAg and its AVM or other SaaS services, visit .

About CamoAg

CamoAg is a leading Agriculture Land and People Intelligence platform dedicated to helping agribusinesses better understand and serve their customers. We specialize in delivering actionable insights into the U.S. agricultural market, empowering organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve a competitive edge.

By connecting public data, proprietary customer data, and licensed third-party data, CamoAg provides unique insights into an organization's market and customers. Our platform enables agribusinesses to optimize prospecting, enhance marketing strategies, and gain a deeper understanding of competitive landscapes.

Our tools are trusted by leading organizations in agriculture, such as Farm Credit institutions, to improve processes, drive customer engagement, and facilitate collaboration. With CamoAg, you gain the intelligence you need to transform data into opportunity.

Media Contact:

David Nicola

9174530550

[email protected]



SOURCE CamoAg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED