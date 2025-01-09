Estate Properties Officially Launches As An Independent Brokerage, Redefining Luxury Real Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This launch is about more than a name change-it's a commitment to elevating how we do business," said James Sanders, CEO of Estate Properties. "Independence gives us the flexibility to innovate and adapt, ensuring our agents and clients thrive in today's dynamic market. Today marks the start of something special."

At its core, Estate Properties is driven by a commitment to empowering agents . With cutting-edge tools, tailored resources, and a success-oriented culture, the brokerage empowers its agents to deliver exceptional service to their clients

"Our agents are the foundation of everything we do," said Diane Sanders, CMO. "When our agents succeed, our clients benefit. Every decision we make supports that mission."

Key services:



In-House Legal Department: Seamlessly supporting transactions.

Advanced Technology Solutions: Enhancing efficiency and client engagement.

Global Reach : Membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International. Comprehensive Training and Support: Empowering agents with the tools to excel.

These resources ensure Estate Properties remains a destination for top-performing agents and delivers an elevated experience for luxury clients.

Estate Properties collaborates with trusted leaders like Peninsula Escrow, Progressive Title, CB Loans, and Movement Mortgage. These alliances enhance transactions and provide tailored solutions, ensuring a seamless experience for agents and clients alike.

"These partnerships bring added efficiency and trust to every step of the process," said James Sanders. "Together, we're building a foundation for long-term success."

Having successfully closed over 200,000 transactions, Estate Properties carries forward a legacy rooted in integrity and professionalism. Its $123 billion in total sales volume demonstrates the unmatched trust and results the company delivers to clients across Los Angeles and beyond.

"Launching as an independent brokerage allows us to embrace innovation while staying true to our values," said James Sanders. "This agility ensures we remain ahead in a changing market while continuing to prioritize the needs of agents and clients."

The brokerage's global partnerships connect it to over 140,000 professionals across 70 countries, offering unmatched exposure for luxury listings.

"For our clients, this means global visibility," said Diane Sanders. "And for agents, it's an opportunity to stay competitive in today's real estate market."

Estate Properties is excited to begin this chapter by investing in its community and expanding its presence into new markets. Through local advertising, philanthropic initiatives, and innovative client experiences, the brokerage is setting a new standard for excellence.

"For over 40 years, we've delivered results that speak for themselves," said James Sanders. "Today, we take our next step forward-empowering agents, elevating clients, and redefining leadership in luxury real estate."

Estate Properties is a premier luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Officially launched on January 7, 2025, the company is dedicated to agent empowerment, client satisfaction, and global excellence. With $123 billion in total sales volume, over 200,000 transactions, and membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International, Estate Properties combines local expertise with international reach to deliver exceptional results.

For more information, visit

EstateProperties .

Contact (Primary Contact):

James Sanders, CEO

310–722–9494

[email protected]



Diane Sanders, CMO

310–809–8005

[email protected]



SOURCE Estate Properties