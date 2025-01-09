ICRC president finishes first official visit to Turkey, emphasizing humanitarian cooperation

(MENAFN) Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), concluded her first official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, following successful trips to Lebanon and Syria. The ICRC confirmed the visit in a statement released on Wednesday, highlighting the significance of her discussions on humanitarian aid and international law in conflict zones.



During her time in Ankara, Spoljaric focused on the critical role that humanitarian assistance plays in alleviating the suffering of civilians in conflict-ridden areas worldwide. The ICRC emphasized that her visit reinforced the importance of international humanitarian law in addressing the challenges posed by ongoing global conflicts.



Throughout the visit, Spoljaric held key meetings with Turkish officials, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay). The discussions centered on strengthening cooperation between the ICRC and Turkey in efforts to provide aid and support to those affected by violence and war, both regionally and internationally.



In her statement following the visit, Spoljaric expressed optimism about the future of collaboration between the ICRC and Turkey. "I look forward to a new chapter of collaboration between the ICRC and Turkey," she said. "With so many conflicts taking a devastating toll on civilians around the world, Turkey has long played a critical role in alleviating suffering and advancing respect for international humanitarian law."

