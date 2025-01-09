Nexera Announces First Compliance-Ready Layer 1 For Institutional On-Chain Capital Markets

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Utrecht, Netherlands, January 9th, 2025, Chainwire

Nexera announces the launch of its Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built to meet the demands of institutional on-chain capital markets. By embedding compliance, interoperability, and scalability at its core, Nexera Chain delivers a comprehensive solution for real-world asset tokenization, bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

This innovative blockchain integrates advanced AI-driven tools for compliance, enabling automated Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Transaction (KYT), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Travel Rule enforcement. Nexera Chain ensures every participant and transaction adheres to global regulatory standards, providing institutions with the confidence to operate in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Its design aligns with the principles of frameworks such as the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA), offering a strong foundation for compliance without compromising efficiency or innovation.

Nexera Chain stands out by addressing the long-standing challenges of blockchain adoption in institutional markets. Its compliance-first infrastructure eliminates the inefficiencies and security gaps caused by fragmented solutions, ensuring seamless integration of regulatory requirements.

The blockchain's omnichain interoperability enables fluid connections across public and private networks as well as legacy systems. This removes barriers to liquidity and data flow, paving the way for institutions to scale their tokenization efforts while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security.

The platform also simplifies tokenization for developers and enterprises with its developer-friendly APIs, SDKs, and white-label solutions. These tools streamline the process of bringing both tangible and digital assets on-chain, ensuring compliance across the entire asset lifecycle.

Central to Nexera Chain is the ERC-7208 standard , a universal framework for managing tokenized assets, data, and identity across multiple networks. By standardizing these components, ERC-7208 supports consistent cross-chain activity and unlocks new opportunities for businesses to innovate within a scalable, interoperable environment.

With over $1 billion in aggregate value represented across the Nexera ecosystem, including applications in tokenized real estate, art, carbon credit, GPUs, and more, Nexera Chain demonstrates its ability to deliver measurable value. Its unified infrastructure bridges the gap between traditional financial systems and blockchain technology, creating a compliant, scalable, and efficient platform for institutional adoption.

Nexera Chain's launch represents an important leap forward for blockchain adoption in institutional markets. By embedding compliance and interoperability into its core, it lays the groundwork for secure, scalable, and compliant participation in global tokenized markets.

About Nexera Chain

