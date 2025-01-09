U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team Grabs Silver In Inaugural WAFF Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Women's National Team Wins Silver Medal at 2024 WAFF Women's Amputee World Cup

US Women head on to field to take on Colombia in WAFF Women's Amputee Final 2024

Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup Logo

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team has made history by finishing as runner-ups in the inaugural WAFF Women's Amputee Soccer World Cup. The tournament, which brought together 10 countries – Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, England, Haiti, Kenya, Peru, Poland, Ukraine, and USA– marked a new chapter in the growth of women's amputee soccer worldwide.

The U.S. team dominated the group stage, defeating Ukraine 4-0 and Ecuador 5-0. Amie Donathan was the teams leading scorer in the group stage scoring an astonishing 5 goals. In the knockout rounds, they faced intense challenges, beginning with a nail-biting quarterfinal match against England, which after finishing in regulation 0-0, was decided in penalty kicks with a final penalties tally of 2-1. The semi-finals were equally dramatic, with the U.S. edging out Poland, their first-ever international opponent, after a 0-0 draw again in a penalty shootout. This time it finished 3-1 with LaQuinta Shields sealing the deal, knocking home yet another penalty to send the U.S. into the finals.

The World Cup final took place in Estadio Romelio Martinez in Barranquilla, Colombia on November 10, 2024, where the U.S. squared off against the host nation, Colombia, in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The U.S. would open the scoring in the 10th minute with Jenny Gray scoring from outside the box after Amie Donathan back-heeled the ball to her off a free kick. With just under six minutes left to play Nelfi Lozano of Colombia would spring Yenifer Coronado through on a goal off a kick-in where she would tuck in the equalizer. This would be the only goal that Alexia Michitti and the U.S. would allow in the entire tournament. With regulation unable to separate these two teams, the U.S. would head to penalties for the third straight game. In a thrilling shootout that left fans on the edge of their seats, Colombia would defeat the U.S. 2-1.

The US secured second place in the inaugural Women's Amputee World Cup, a remarkable achievement. Along the way, they knocked off strong opponents like England and Poland in penalty shootouts. Defensively, the team was stellar, conceding only one goal throughout the tournament. Additionally, Alexia Michitti earned the prestigious Golden Glove Award for her outstanding performance, allowing just one goal during regular play and only four goals on 14 penalty attempts across three shootouts.

Head Coach Paige Palazzolo reflected on the monumental tournament, saying,“This is more than just a victory. It's the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and the belief that women's amputee soccer belongs on the global stage. I couldn't be prouder of this team – they've inspired the world.”

Dr. Eric Lamberg, President of the American Amputee Soccer Association, also expressed his pride in the team's achievement: "To see the growth of amputee soccer, especially on the women's side, is incredibly rewarding. This victory is a testament to the players' resilience, their belief in the sport, and the support of everyone who has helped us along the way. We are just getting started."

For the players, this win represents the realization of a dream.“To stand on this field, in this stadium, and hold up that trophy is beyond what I ever imagined,” said LaQuinta Shields.“We've overcome so much, from health challenges to months of grueling training, and to secure second place for the U.S. is an unbelievable feeling.”

The success of the U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team is a testament to the growing support for amputee soccer and the athletes who play it. This achievement is a symbol of perseverance and determination, proving that dreams, no matter how big, can be achieved.

Follow the U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team on their continued journey at usampsoccer and on Instagram: @usamputeesoccer_women .

