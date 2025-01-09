Wytrwal Industries Celebrates The Life And Service Of Former New York Lt. Governor Mary Anne Krupsak

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company , LLC (“Wytrwal”) is honored to celebrate the magnificent life of Mary Anne Krupsak, the former Lieutenant Governor of New York State, and the first female to hold that office. She was a leading pioneer of and advocate for women's rights and equal opportunity in the state, the United States of America, and the rest of the world.“Mary Anne was one of the key leaders of the Wytrwal family. She was the best cousin a guy could have, and she was a dear friend, a mentor, an advisor, a landlord, a Wingman, and my first date at the opera in Manhattan – the Ghost of Versailles,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries.A Roman Catholic funeral mass was held at the Church of St. Francis de Sales in Geneva on Monday, January 6th, and attended by many family, friends, and famous New York State politicians, including current Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado, former New York State Senator Michael Nozzolio, and Thomas DiNapoli, the current Comptroller of New York State and a former volunteer on her initial campaign.After the mass, the former Lt. Governor was laid to rest in the Fort Hill Cemetery of Auburn, New York, near the resting place of Harriet Tubman, a famous Civil War Veteran and Women's Rights Advocate.“She was the quintessential New Yorker – she saved Radio City Music Hall, was a key leader of the I Love New York tourism campaign, and advocated for the Farm Winery Act of 1976 that spurred the development of vineyards across New York, from Long Island to the Tug Hill Plateau, and over to the world famous Finger Lakes,” Luzine added.Her famous gubernatorial campaign slogan says it all,“She's not just one of the boys”!About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technologies, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense, U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”), and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in New York's Mohawk Valley that date back to the 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, real estate, consumer goods, textiles, banking, and defense.

