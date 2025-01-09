Participants Of Ramstein Meeting Approve Eight Roadmaps To Support Ukraine Through 2027

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Participants of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting (the Ramstein format), along with allies, approved eight roadmaps outlining key objectives for Ukraine's Defense Forces through 2027.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov on .

"Today, as part of the work of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, together with our allies, we approved eight roadmaps that outline the key objectives for the Ukrainian Defense Forces through 2027," he stated.

According to the Minister, "the coalition roadmaps define Ukraine's strategic goals through 2027 and serve as the foundation for medium- and long-term support. We are also working to ensure that our Armed Forces are fully compatible with NATO forces."

"Our primary task is to balance the urgent needs of our army during the war with the long-term development goals of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," Umerov emphasized.

Among the key areas of focus, he mentioned military assistance, organizing procurement, attracting investments, supporting and developing Ukraine's defense industry.

"These roadmaps are the result of joint efforts by Ukraine and its partners. Thirty-four countries have already joined these coalitions. This is also an important message to Ukraine's defense industry: there is strong demand for weapons and equipment, and it remains very high," the minister said.

Umerov also thanked "all partners who support Ukraine. This is an example of true international unity that helps us endure and achieve victory."

DMinof

As the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine points out, the joint statement of the Coalition of Capabilities leaders states: "Fulfilling our July 12, 2024, commitment to convene within six months“to review and approve roadmaps prepared by the leaders of the Capability Coalitions - each a Compact Signatory - on future force development through 2027,” we, the Co-Lead Nations of the eight Capability Coalitions, have been working with Ukraine to develop respective roadmaps."

These roadmaps aim to optimize efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine across all capability areas, support the development of its defense capabilities and deterrence, and facilitate achieving interoperability between Ukraine and NATO.

This statement endorses eight roadmaps developed by the Capability Coalitions.

The roadmaps are an important step forward in supporting Ukraine. They define the directions for future work of the Capability Coalitions and send an important signal to the defense industry.

In accordance with the target capabilities outlined in the roadmaps for the period until 2027, the coalitions plan to work closely with Ukraine to define ways to implement them.

This includes balancing Ukraine's wartime needs with the requirements for creating Future Force through direct aid, procurement, investments, and support for expanding the defense industry. It specifically involves leveraging Ukraine's defense industry capabilities for production and servicing.

U.S.

“Coalitions also plan to continually refine and integrate these detailed plans to support urgent and long-term needs, as Ukraine defends against and deters future Russian aggression,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, the 25th meeting of the UDCG is taking place on January 9 at the German Ramstein Air Base, chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.