Turkish armed forces vow to prevent terrorist groups from exploiting strategic sites in Syria

(MENAFN) The Turkish are "determined" to thwart the efforts of terror groups like the PKK/YPG, who are attempting to destabilize the region by using key infrastructures such as Syria’s Tishrin Dam, sources from the Turkish Defense stated on Thursday.



During a weekly press briefing, the sources discussed the ongoing situation in post-Assad Syria, highlighting the group PKK/YPG's exploitation of civilians as human shields around the Tishrin Dam. The sources emphasized that the Turkish Armed Forces value global cooperation and international solidarity in the fight against terrorism, stressing the need for a united front against such groups.



The Turkish officials also expressed hope that the international community would recognize groups like the PKK/YPG for what they are—terrorist organizations—and take more concrete actions in combating terrorism.



Further, the Turkish sources condemned the PKK/YPG's tactics of using innocent civilians as human shields around the Tishrin Dam, labeling these actions as clear violations of human rights. "The use of civilians as human shields by terrorist groups is not only an inhumane tactic, but also an indication of their desperation and moral degradation," they said.

