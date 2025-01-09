Bradford White Corporation Showcases Growing Portfolio At AHR Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Trusted will highlight six businesses including newest acquisitions

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will unite its growing portfolio of companies in one booth at AHR 2025 , the premier education and networking for the HVACR industry. The event will be held Feb. 10-12 in Orlando.

Product and technical experts from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars

Heating Systems, Niles Steel Tank, Electro Industries, Heat-flo and FloLogic will be available at Booth 1343 to meet with attendees and host live presentations. FloLogic representatives will also offer a live demonstration of the company's smart plumbing leak detection system.

"AHR is one of the biggest events of the year, and we're thrilled to be bringing them together as one family to showcase the strength and breadth of our offerings," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing for

Bradford White. "Each business is an integral part of Bradford White Corporation, and together they allow us to meet the diverse and growing needs of our customers."

In July 2024, Bradford White Corporation announced two key acquisitions:



Heat-flo, a leader in stainless steel indirect water-heating and hydronic storage tanks FloLogic, a manufacturer of premium leak detection and automatic shut off solutions for homes and light commercial applications

Earlier that same year, the company announced the acquisition of Electro Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of electric boilers, air-to-water heat pump technology, electric duct heaters and controls.

"2024 was a year of amazing growth for Bradford White Corporation," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corporation. "We already had strong showings in Laars

Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank, but with our new acquisitions, we expanded our portfolio to offer additional product solutions for our customers and reinforced our commitment to providing the best products and services in the industry. We're proud to be able to feature them together at AHR."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, North Carolina and Bradford White's Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit .

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

