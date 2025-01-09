DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied And Clinical Markets Report 2025: Innovation In Long-Read Sequencing Spurs Next Wave Of Growth In $34.8 Billion DNA Sequencing Market
The Global DNA Sequencing market was valued at USD 14.8 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 34.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.60%.
The report highlights the current and future market potential of DNA sequencing and provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also gives market projections for 2029 and includes a competitive environment and product analysis. The report provides market estimates and forecasts for DNA sequencing based on technology, product & service, end user, application, disease category, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into next-generation sequencing (NGS), third-generation sequencing (TGS), pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing. By product and service, the market is categorized into instruments and consumables or services.
By end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others. By application, the market is categorized as biopharma, microbiology, agriculture, or others. By disease category, the market is segmented into cancer, reproductive health, Mendelian disorders, and others. The report includes the company profiles of the key players, with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.
By geographical region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years and for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts through 2029.
Report Scope
70 data tables and 59 additional tables An overview of the global market for DNA sequencing technologies and their applications in research, applied and clinical segments Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 A market forecast for the DNA sequencing industry, and a corresponding market share analysis by products and services, end-use segment, application, disease category and region A look at the key market dynamics for DNA sequencing, and the regulatory scenario Discussion of market opportunities for DNA sequencing, industry structure, applications and business considerations of sequencing technologies, along with the ongoing changes in the structure of the MedTech industry Review of the leading next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, emerging applications, and the DNA sequencing-based diagnostics and research initiatives affecting the market Analysis of patents related to novel sequencing technologies, as well as clinical trials A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry Insights into the major acquisitions and strategic alliances, competitive benchmarking of sequencing industry participants and their growth strategies Market share analysis of the leading companies, as well as company profiles, including Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences (PacBio), and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 168
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $14.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $34.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Insights
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Importance of DNA Genetic Variation and Analysis History of Sequencing NGS (Second-generation Sequencing) TGS (Long-read Sequencing) Research and Applied Applications R&D Applications Applied Applications Direct to Consumer Biopharma Agriculture Forensics Microbiome Synthetic Biology
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Technological Advances in Sequencing Techniques Rising Applications of DNA Sequencing in Clinical Diagnostics Market Restraints
High Cost of DNA Sequencing Data Interpretation and Management Challenges Market Opportunities
Expansion of Precision Medicine Growth in NIPT
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
Long-read Sequencing Technologies SMRT Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Single-cell DNA Sequencing Ultra-low Input Sequencing CRISPR-Cas9 and Genome-editing Integration with Sequencing Technologies AI and Machine Learning in DNA Sequencing
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Product and Service
Instruments and Consumables Services Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Technology
NGS TGS Sanger Sequencing Pyrosequencing Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Application
Biopharma Microbiology Agriculture Others (Synthetic Biology, Population Genomics, and Consumer Genomics) Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by End User
Market Size and Forecast Academic and Research Institutes Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical Research Others (Agricultural Institutions, Forensic Labs) Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Disease Category
Market Size and Forecast Cancer Reproductive Health Mendelian Disorders Others (Cardiology, Metabolic/Immune, Neurology, Transplant, Clinical) Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Partnerships Investments and Funding Patent Analysis
Chapter 7 ESG Perspective
ESG Performance in the Market ESG Practices in the DNA Sequencing Industry Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance ESG Risk Ratings in the DNA Sequencing Industry
Companies Featured
Agilent Technologies BGI F. Hoffman-La Roche Guardant Health Illumina Myriad Genetics Oxford Nanopore Technologies PACBIO Qiagen Thermo Fisher Scientifc
