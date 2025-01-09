(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global DNA Sequencing was valued at USD 14.8 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 34.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.60%.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of DNA sequencing and provides a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also gives market projections for 2029 and includes a competitive environment and product analysis. The report provides market estimates and forecasts for DNA sequencing based on technology, product & service, end user, application, disease category, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into next-generation sequencing (NGS), third-generation sequencing (TGS), pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing. By product and service, the market is categorized into instruments and consumables or services.

By end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others. By application, the market is categorized as biopharma, microbiology, agriculture, or others. By disease category, the market is segmented into cancer, reproductive health, Mendelian disorders, and others. The report includes the company profiles of the key players, with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

By geographical region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historic years and for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts through 2029.

Report Scope

70 data tables and 59 additional tables

An overview of the global market for DNA sequencing technologies and their applications in research, applied and clinical segments

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

A market forecast for the DNA sequencing industry, and a corresponding market share analysis by products and services, end-use segment, application, disease category and region

A look at the key market dynamics for DNA sequencing, and the regulatory scenario

Discussion of market opportunities for DNA sequencing, industry structure, applications and business considerations of sequencing technologies, along with the ongoing changes in the structure of the MedTech industry

Review of the leading next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, emerging applications, and the DNA sequencing-based diagnostics and research initiatives affecting the market

Analysis of patents related to novel sequencing technologies, as well as clinical trials

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the industry

Insights into the major acquisitions and strategic alliances, competitive benchmarking of sequencing industry participants and their growth strategies Market share analysis of the leading companies, as well as company profiles, including Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pacific Biosciences (PacBio), and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $34.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Insights

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Importance of DNA

Genetic Variation and Analysis

History of Sequencing

NGS (Second-generation Sequencing)

TGS (Long-read Sequencing)

Research and Applied Applications

R&D Applications

Applied Applications

Direct to Consumer

Biopharma

Agriculture

Forensics

Microbiome Synthetic Biology

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Technological Advances in Sequencing Techniques

Rising Applications of DNA Sequencing in Clinical Diagnostics

Market Restraints



High Cost of DNA Sequencing

Data Interpretation and Management Challenges

Market Opportunities



Expansion of Precision Medicine Growth in NIPT

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies



Long-read Sequencing Technologies

SMRT Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics

Single-cell DNA Sequencing

Ultra-low Input Sequencing

CRISPR-Cas9 and Genome-editing Integration with Sequencing Technologies AI and Machine Learning in DNA Sequencing

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis



Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Product and Service



Instruments and Consumables

Services

Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Technology



NGS



TGS



Sanger Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Application



Biopharma



Microbiology



Agriculture

Others (Synthetic Biology, Population Genomics, and Consumer Genomics)

Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by End User



Market Size and Forecast



Academic and Research Institutes



Hospitals and Clinics



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Clinical Research

Others (Agricultural Institutions, Forensic Labs)

Global DNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Disease Category



Market Size and Forecast



Cancer



Reproductive Health



Mendelian Disorders

Others (Cardiology, Metabolic/Immune, Neurology, Transplant, Clinical) Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Partnerships

Investments and Funding Patent Analysis

Chapter 7 ESG Perspective



ESG Performance in the Market

ESG Practices in the DNA Sequencing Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance ESG Risk Ratings in the DNA Sequencing Industry

Companies Featured



Agilent Technologies

BGI

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Guardant Health

Illumina

Myriad Genetics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PACBIO

Qiagen Thermo Fisher Scientifc

