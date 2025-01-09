Media reports Taiwan blaming Chinese vessel for undersea cable damage

(MENAFN) Taiwan has accused a vessel with connections to mainland China of damaging an undersea internet cable off its northern coast, according to local and the Financial Times. The incident occurred on Friday near Keelung, a city in Taiwan, with the cable linking China, East Asia, and the United States.



Taiwan's Coast Guard reported that the damage was caused by the Cameroonian-registered cargo ship "SHUNXIN39," which is owned by Jie Yang Trading Limited, a Hong Kong-based company with ties to mainland China. Although the ship sails under Cameroon’s flag, its director is a Chinese citizen. The Coast Guard attempted to board the ship but was unable due to rough weather. The ship was later instructed to head towards South Korea, with Taiwan seeking Seoul’s assistance in investigating the incident.



The damaged cable is part of the Trans-Pacific Express, a major undersea telecommunications line connecting China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States. Despite the damage, Taiwanese telecom provider Chunghwa Telecom confirmed that services were not interrupted, as traffic was successfully rerouted.



Taiwan has faced several incidents of undersea cable damage in recent years, fueling concerns that Beijing may be trying to disrupt the island’s communications. Although Beijing has yet to comment on the incident, tensions between Taiwan and China continue to rise, with Beijing insisting on eventual reunification, including the potential use of force.

