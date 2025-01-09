(MENAFN) A new report from the Centre for Migration Control has revealed that foreign nationals are arrested for sex crimes in the UK at more than three times the rate of British citizens. This analysis, based on data from the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics (ONS), highlights concerns that the has intentionally suppressed migrant crime statistics, especially regarding the ongoing grooming gangs scandal.



Between January and October last year, in England and Wales arrested over 9,000 foreign nationals for sexual offenses, making up 26.1% of the total estimated for such crimes. Foreign nationals were arrested at a rate of 165 per 100,000 of the migrant population, compared to just 48 per 100,000 for British citizens. In London, foreign nationals accounted for nearly 67% of sexual offense arrests.



The report also indicated that foreign nationals were arrested at twice the rate of Britons for all crimes. Although migrants make up nine percent of the population, they represented over 16% of arrests. Albanians had the highest arrest rate for sex crimes, followed by Afghans, Iraqis, and Algerians.



Robert Bates, the founder of the Centre for Migration Control, urged the government to introduce stricter visa protocols for nationalities with higher crime rates. In response, a government spokesman stated that the Ministry of Justice already publishes data on foreign nationals convicted and is focused on combating criminal gangs.



Calls for a public inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal have intensified, particularly after Elon Musk criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his handling of the issue when he was head of the UK Crown Prosecution Service. Musk referenced reports suggesting that police were urged not to investigate the exploitation of underage girls due to concerns over accusations of racism.

