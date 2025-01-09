Media reports Trudeau possibly to resign position as Canadian Premier

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau is reportedly considering resigning this week, according to sources cited by Reuters. The decision is said to be influenced by growing pressure within his Liberal Party and disagreements with his cabinet. While Trudeau has yet to finalize his decision, it is speculated that he may announce his resignation as early as Monday.



The Globe and Mail reports that the Liberal Party will hold discussions this week about the leadership transition. It remains uncertain whether Trudeau will step down immediately or stay on until a new leader is chosen, with a election set for no later than October.



Trudeau, who has led the Liberal Party since 2015, has faced increasing challenges during his time in office, including rising inflation and policy criticisms. His government introduced reforms such as Senate changes, a new trade deal with the US, and climate initiatives, but recent polls show the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, are gaining ground. Opposition figures and some Liberal MPs have called for Trudeau not to seek a fourth term.



The potential resignation follows tensions within his administration, including the December departure of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland over fiscal strategy disputes. Trudeau's leadership has also been under strain due to the impact of US tariffs and a contentious meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in November.

