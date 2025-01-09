Rada Extends Deadline For Voluntary Return To Service After First AWOL Until March 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has extended the deadline for voluntary return to military service after the first absence without leave (AWOL) from a military unit until March

1.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Holos faction, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

The corresponding provision is included in the draft law“On Amending the Law 'On Military Duty and Military Service' Regarding the Specifics of Enlisting Ukrainian Citizens in the Military Registry of Conscripts and Their Medical Examination During Basic Military Training,” which was supported by 298 members of parliament.

The law amends the "Transitional Provisions" section concerning absence without leave.

Previously, military personnel who had their first AWOL were allowed to return voluntarily without facing criminal liability until January

1, 2025.

Totoorin

Under today's decision, the Rada extended the deadline for voluntary return after the first AWOL without consequences to March

1.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 12095, which allows those who first deserted or left their military units voluntarily to return to service without criminal liability until January 1, 2025.