Rosacea Market Anticipated To Grow Substantially By 2034, Says Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, AiViva Biopharma, AOBiome, are driving advancements in Rosacea treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Rosacea Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Rosacea, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Rosacea market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Rosacea, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Rosacea treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Rosacea symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Rosacea alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Rosacea treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Rosacea.

To Know in detail about the Rosacea market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Rosacea Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Rosacea Market Report:

. In the US, the prevalence of rosacea is increasing, with around 16 million Americans affected, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

. In the UK, rosacea affects approximately 2 per 1,000 persons, with prevalence rates ranging from 0.10% to 22%.

. In Germany, the prevalence of rosacea was around 12%, with erythematotelangiectatic (ETR) and papulopustular (PPR) subtypes accounting for 9% and 3%, respectively. About 18% of diagnosed cases were in individuals aged 18-30 years.

. Rosacea is more common in females, with nearly 90% of cases in women compared to 15% in men. The most common subtypes were erythematotelangiectatic (60%), papulopustular (30%), phytates (20%), and ocular (40%).

. The rosacea treatment market is currently led by EPSOLAY, a product by Sol-Gel Technologies and Galderma, which is expected to expand in the coming years.

. On November 5, 2024, the FDA approved minocycline hydrochloride extended-release capsules (DFD-29, Emrosi) for treating inflammatory lesions caused by rosacea in adults. This approval followed positive Phase 3 trial results.

. Emerging therapies for rosacea include AIV001, TP-04, B244, and others.

. Key companies in the rosacea treatment market include Sol-Gel Technologies, Galderma, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, AiViva Biopharma, AOBiome, and others.

Rosacea Overview:

Rosacea is a chronic skin condition characterized by facial erythema (redness) that affects around 1 in 10 people worldwide. Rosacea symptoms vary widely, with some individuals experiencing persistent redness, visible blood vessels, and swollen, red bumps that resemble acne. The condition can be categorized into four types: erythematotelangiectatic rosacea, papulopustular rosacea (PPR), phymatous rosacea, and ocular rosacea. Many patients exhibit symptoms of more than one type, making diagnosis and treatment more complex.

Papulopustular rosacea, also known as inflammatory rosacea or type-2 rosacea, is commonly mistaken for acne due to the presence of“whitehead” pustules and red, swollen bumps, particularly on the cheeks, chin, and forehead. This subtype of rosacea often flares up for weeks to months before subsiding temporarily. While the exact causes remain unclear, researchers suggest that genetic predisposition, immune responses to Bacillus oleronius and H. pylori infections, overproduction of cathelicidin protein, or Demodex mites living on the skin may play a role in its development.

The diagnosis of rosacea is largely based on patient history and physical examination. However, its symptoms can be confused with other skin conditions such as adult acne vulgaris, photodermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, or contact dermatitis. This overlap of rosacea symptoms highlights the need for careful evaluation to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment.

The therapeutic landscape of rosacea includes various drug classes used to treat rosacea, with treatments tailored based on the severity and subtype of the condition. The primary options include topical retinoids, topical antibiotics, oral tetracycline-class antibiotics (TCAs), and oral retinoids. For moderate cases of papulopustular rosacea, combination therapy with oral tetracyclines and topical agents is the first-line choice. Maintenance therapy often involves topical agents like metronidazole. Among topical treatments, retinoids such as tretinoin, tazarotene, and adapalene are commonly prescribed to reduce erythema, papules, pustules, and telangiectasia.

Tretinoin, one of the most affordable and widely used topical retinoids, is often the drug of choice for treating rosacea symptoms. Topical antibiotics, including metronidazole, clindamycin, erythromycin, azelaic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and sulfacetamide, are also applied to the skin to combat surface bacteria and reduce inflammation. Among the new drugs for rosacea, EPSOLAY is the only US FDA-approved topical treatment for rosacea, highlighting the growing focus on targeted therapies to address unmet needs in this space.

With ongoing advancements, researchers continue to explore innovative drugs to treat rosacea, offering hope for improved management strategies and better quality of life for patients.

Get a Free sample for the Rosacea Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Rosacea Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Rosacea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total prevalent cases of rosacea

. Diagnosed prevalent cases of rosacea

. Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of rosacea

. Treated cases of rosacea

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Rosacea epidemiology trends @ Rosacea Epidemiology Forecast

Rosacea Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Rosacea drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Rosacea treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Rosacea drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Rosacea pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Rosacea treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Rosacea.

Rosacea Market Outlook:

The Rosacea market is poised for significant changes and growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development efforts to address unmet medical needs. Current treatment options for rosacea, particularly for papulopustular rosacea, include approved and off-label therapies belonging to therapeutic categories, such as topical antibiotics, oral tetracycline-class antibiotics (TCAs), and oral retinoids.

Topical antibiotics, the most commonly prescribed class of rosacea for all sexes and age groups, include metronidazole, clindamycin, erythromycin, and azelaic acid, with metronidazole leading in prescription volume. Oral TCAs like tetracycline, minocycline, and doxycycline (Oracea) are effective anti-inflammatory agents, with tetracycline being the most prescribed, followed by minocycline and doxycycline. While oral retinoids, such as isotretinoin, are often used as an off-label therapy, studies suggest that low-dose isotretinoin may offer better outcomes compared to doxycycline in some instances.

Despite the availability of these therapies, there remains a significant need for novel and more effective treatments to manage rosacea symptoms and improve patient outcomes. Encouragingly, many companies are developing innovative drugs to meet these unmet needs, which is expected to drive market growth. According to DelveInsight, the rosacea market in the 7MM (US, EU5, and Japan) is projected to experience substantial growth during the study period of 2020–2034, as advancements in research and therapeutic innovation continue to shape the market landscape.

Rosacea Market Drivers:

. The increasing prevalence of rosacea, driven by factors like environmental changes and lifestyle, is pushing the demand for treatments.

. Ongoing research and introducing new, more effective medications are encouraging growth in the rosacea market.

Rosacea Market Barriers:

. The absence of a permanent cure for rosacea can lead to long-term patient frustration, affecting market confidence.

. The stigma surrounding visible skin conditions may discourage people from seeking treatment, limiting market potential.

Scope of the Rosacea Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Rosacea Companies: Sol-Gel Technologies, Galderma, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, AiViva Biopharma, AOBiome, and others.

. Key Rosacea Therapies: AIV001, TP-04, B244, and others.

. Rosacea Therapeutic Assessment: Rosacea currently marketed, and Rosacea emerging therapies

. Rosacea Market Dynamics: Rosacea market drivers and Rosacea market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Rosacea Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Rosacea Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Rosacea companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Rosacea Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Rosacea Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Rosacea

3. SWOT analysis of Rosacea

4. Rosacea Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Rosacea Market Overview at a Glance

6. Rosacea Disease Background and Overview

7. Rosacea Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Rosacea

9. Rosacea Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Rosacea Unmet Needs

11. Rosacea Emerging Therapies

12. Rosacea Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Rosacea Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Rosacea Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Rosacea Market Drivers

16. Rosacea Market Barriers

17. Rosacea Appendix

18. Rosacea Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Acne Market:

Eczema Market:

Lupus Nephritis Market:

Seborrheic Dermatitis Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.