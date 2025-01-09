Let's Talktm With David Thomas, Domestic/Overseas Close Protection Agent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Martin Eli, PublisherLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Let's TalkTM: We understand you provide Services in Close Protection/Estate Security/Travel Security please give us an overview of the services you provide in these areas.David Thomas: For the last 14 years I have provided Close Protection/Residential Security/Travel Security for High Net Worth Individuals as a Certified Protection Officer and Certified Residential Protective Security Specialist in the Beverly Hills/Bel Air Area. I have had the opportunity to work for Foreign Nationals from SE Asia/Middle East and their families, C-Suite Executives, an A-List Celebrity, Religious Leadership of the Jewish and Christian faiths. At the end of the day if you are in need of Protection I'm the one to call.Let's TalkTM: What are your observations to minimize risk, potentially save lives, in connection with recent security headlines events in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Germany:My observations in regards to minimizing risk, and potentially saving lives, would be the realization that there is nothing that happens by coincidence especially terrorists and/or criminal activity. When an event happens that is "successful " for lack of a better word it's due to a criminal or criminals putting in great time and effort into achieving their objective.With that being said, to minimize risk, a person needs to be situationally aware of their environment while in a public setting. For example, scanning the area around them, paying attention to people who are out of place for a certain "environmen", being aware of persons who are trying to divert your attention, and most importantly paying attention to your "inner warning" i.e. a normal situation progressing into a dangerous situation. There is a belief in some Protection circles that your nervous system picks up on nonverbal danger signals way before your brain detects something is wrong. If more people learned to pick up on these "signals" it may give one a chance to extricate themselves from a situation and get to safety rather than becoming a victim.Let's TalkTM: Without naming any Client's, of course, can you share with us some recent projects, success stories, testimonials.David Thomas: I am currently providing Estate Security for an A-List Celebrity their Staff and Guests in a fast paced dynamic environment by implementing strategic security measures including Problem Solving, Risk Assessments, Risk Mitigation, Protective Intelligence gathering, Surveillance, Intrusion Detection, etc. Also, I spent six years working within the Jewish community of Beverly Hills protecting High Net Worth families and Religious Leadership from direct/indirect threats and physical harm. Lastly, I'm a Veteran of the United States Air Force Security Forces where I received training in Tactics Techniques Procedures and Force Protection.Let's TalkTM: Please tell us about your work internationally.David Thomas: My overseas work includes the cities of London/Paris/Venice/Vienna/Prague/Budapest/Istanbul in which I had the opportunity to work for various Clients in multiple dynamic environments using my skills in Risk Assessments, Protective Intelligence gathering, Route Planning, Advances, Site Surveys, Risk Mitigation to keep everyone safe and secure.Let's TalkTM: Please tell us about your Professional Affiliations.David Thomas: I am a proud member of both ASIS Worldwide and the International Foundation of Protection Officers.Let's TalkTM: The bad guys seem to becoming more and more sophisticated in their use of video technology, drones, and other surveillance techniques. Your thoughts?David Thomas: I agree and have witnessed first hand how technology has seemingly given a strong advantage to criminal elements in the Beverly Hills/Bel Area. A few short years ago criminals were not as tech savvy and relied on "old school" techniques for robbing or burglarizing high net worth persons and their residences.The change from "old school" to tech savvy began around '20-'21 in which 17 gangs began operating in the Beverly Hills/Bel Air area. These criminal elements began using Google Earth/Maps to see inside your residence, Apple Tags placed on vehicles in mall garages or restaurants which allow criminals to "follow" vehicles back to their residence, the renting of high end vehicles to blend in and better case wealthy neighborhoods, the heavy use of social media to gain intell especially on rap/hip hop artists on their current locations(studio, BnB, Hotels, Award shows), their vehicles and license plate numbers, favorite high end stores, restaurants, etc.Currently, you see the heavy use of drones in the late night hours which can easily hover over/on a residential property giving the "pilot" a wealth of information without being seen. The initial use of drones for nefarious purposes started around '15 in the Los Angeles area. #2 you have mini cameras being placed by "landscapers" in bushes to run surveillance either on/off your property.Lastly criminal elements are also using professional military grade jamming devices which disrupt anything wireless i.e. Security cameras or cell phone wifi signals. In short, never under estimate criminal elements and the lengths they may go to harm you and your family. Contact David Thomas on LinkedIn:
For more information:
******************************************

