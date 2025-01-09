Israel strives for historic victory in 2025

(MENAFN) In 2025, Israel is striving for a historic victory akin to its success in the 1967 Six-Day War, aiming to reshape regional borders, crush opposition, and solidify its dominance across West Asia. However, this ambitious pursuit may backfire due to the reckless strategies being employed.



Following the devastating Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, Israel found itself in a precarious situation, shaken by an assault that disrupted not only its internal stability but also U.S. influence in the region. As Hamas escalated the conflict, Israel, with full U.S. backing, launched a fierce military campaign to resolve the “Gaza question,” intending to wipe out Hamas and assert dominance.



The 2023 attack had exposed Israel’s vulnerability and undermined its long-held image of invincibility. Faced with growing threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other militias, Israel responded with a series of targeted assassinations, aiming to weaken its adversaries and test Iran’s resolve. While Israel’s efforts caused significant damage, they also risked escalating the conflict, leading to a broader regional instability.



In its pursuit of power, Israel faces both external and internal challenges. The question of its identity as a secular or religious state remains unresolved, and its actions have drawn international criticism, especially for the high civilian toll in Gaza. Despite setbacks, Israeli leaders continue to push for a transformation of the Middle East, yet the risks of this high-stakes game could prove disastrous if not managed carefully.

