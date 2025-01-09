British government emphasizes need for international fund to support peace efforts between Israelis, Palestinians

(MENAFN) The British government, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, has emphasized the need for an international fund to support peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians. Drawing on the UK's experience in Northern Ireland and its influence, the aims to strengthen civil society initiatives and foster trust in the region. Despite the ongoing failure to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, escalating violence in the West Bank, and the looming threat of a wider regional conflict with Iran, the call for peace remains urgent. However, historical reluctance to pursue peace, due to complex diplomatic challenges, has resulted in immense loss of life and destabilization. This time, there is a strong resolve to avoid past mistakes and seize the opportunity for peace.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to establishing an "international fund for Israeli-Palestinian peace" marks an important step toward providing support to civil society groups in the region. The fund’s goal is to amplify grassroots efforts and ensure that the voices of those working for equality, security, and dignity are heard. These individuals can play a vital role in shaping the political and societal conditions necessary for a lasting solution to the conflict. The previous failure of diplomatic efforts, particularly over the last decade, highlights the need for a broader focus on societal factors and peacebuilding activities. Both "top-down" and "grassroots" approaches are necessary to create a comprehensive solution. The proposed fund could sustain and amplify grassroots efforts, helping to build community infrastructure, instill political momentum, and generate new ideas for peace.



The concept of the fund draws inspiration from the International Fund for Ireland, established in 1986 during a time of turmoil, and is intended to unite international investments, including from the US, EU, and Commonwealth, to create lasting peace. The fund's success could mirror the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement, which played a crucial role in the peace process in Ireland. There is broad cross-party support for the fund in the UK Parliament, with key leaders from both Labour and Conservative parties backing the initiative. The events of October 7, 2023, underscore the urgency of the moment, signaling that now is the time for the UK government to take decisive action and lead the charge for peace in the Middle East.

