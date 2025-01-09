Growth Trends In The Fitness Apps Industry, 2025-2029: M&As, Collaborations, And Investments Driving Global Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Global and Country-Level Opportunities in Lifestyle Monitoring, Monitoring, and Other Applications

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness App Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The app market is forecasted to grow by USD 101.60 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by empowering health management amid rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of wearable devices, and rising customer interest in yoga, aerobics, and mixed martial arts (MMA).

The study identifies the innovative coaching platform approach with integrated video workout features as one of the prime reasons driving the fitness app market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and collaborations among vendors and rising investments in fitness apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The fitness app market is segmented as below:

By Gender



Female Male

By Application



Lifestyle monitoring

Health monitoring Others

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fitness app market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adidas AG

Alphabet Inc.

ASICS Corp.

Azumio Inc.

BetterMe Ltd.

Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd.

Fiit Ltd.

Fitness Connection

Fooducate Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Jefit Inc.

MINDBODY Inc.

Nike Inc.

PEAR Sports LLC

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Wahoo Fitness LLC

WellDoc Inc. YAZIO GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900