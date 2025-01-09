عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Almarai Successfully Deploys SAP Solutions To Power Strategic Expansion

Almarai Successfully Deploys SAP Solutions To Power Strategic Expansion


1/9/2025 6:15:35 AM

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Almarai, the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the world's fourth most valuable dairy brand in 2024, has successfully implemented RISE with SAP on google Cloud. This milestone marks a pivotal step in Almarai's digital transformation journey to drive innovation and achieve operational excellence.

Almarai's SAR 18-billion five-year investment plan focuses on growing its core categories and its poultry business, entering new categories, expanding into new markets, and technology and digitization. To support these goals, the company is leveraging SAP solutions like SAP S/4HANA, enabling a seamless transition to the cloud to streamline operations, boost agility and scalability, enhance decision-making, and grow geographically.

Close collaboration with SAP and Google Cloud ensured a seamless migration of data and core functions to the cloud, maintaining uninterrupted operations and resolving challenges in real time.

Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, this implementation reaffirms Almarai's commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and digital innovation while strengthening its leadership in the global F&B industry.

Tags#almarai #Google Cloud #SAP #sustainability #Technology

MENAFN09012025007116015312ID1109072261


Asdaf News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search