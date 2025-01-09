Almarai Successfully Deploys SAP Solutions To Power Strategic Expansion

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Almarai, the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the world's fourth most valuable dairy brand in 2024, has successfully implemented RISE with SAP on Cloud. This milestone marks a pivotal step in Almarai's digital transformation journey to drive innovation and achieve operational excellence.

Almarai's SAR 18-billion five-year plan focuses on growing its core categories and its poultry business, entering new categories, expanding into new markets, and and digitization. To support these goals, the company is leveraging SAP solutions like SAP S/4HANA, enabling a seamless transition to the cloud to streamline operations, boost agility and scalability, enhance decision-making, and grow geographically.

Close collaboration with SAP and Google Cloud ensured a seamless migration of data and core functions to the cloud, maintaining uninterrupted operations and resolving challenges in real time.

Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, this implementation reaffirms Almarai's commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and digital innovation while strengthening its leadership in the global F&B industry.

