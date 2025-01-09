Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Fire In Georgia
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences
over the tragic loss of five children in a fire that occurred in
the village of Saberio in the Gali region of Georgia,
Azernews reports.
The ministry shared the statement on its "X" account, expressing
deep sorrow over the incident.
