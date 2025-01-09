عربي


Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Fire In Georgia

1/9/2025 6:11:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences over the tragic loss of five children in a fire that occurred in the village of Saberio in the Gali region of Georgia, Azernews reports.

The ministry shared the statement on its "X" account, expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

