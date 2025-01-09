Healthcare Digital Signage Market To Reach USD 19.78 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 13.58% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Digital Signage Market

Advancements in Digital Communication and Patient Engagement Drive Growth Across Healthcare Facilities Worldwide

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Healthcare Digital Signage Market , valued at USD 6.31 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 19.78 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Healthcare Digital Signage Market Drives Innovation in Patient Interaction and Workflow OptimizationThe Healthcare Digital Signage market is witnessing swift expansion as medical facilities progressively embrace cutting-edge technologies to boost patient interaction, optimize workflows, and enhance communication. Digital signage systems are being implemented in hospitals, clinics, and various healthcare environments to deliver real-time updates on appointment schedules, emergency room conditions, and health-related information, including disease prevention advice and treatment choices. This technology not only enhances the patient experience but also boosts operational efficiency by facilitating improved coordination among healthcare providers. Research indicates that 83% of patients engage with digital content in healthcare settings, and 75% of both patients and staff note improved experiences as a result of these systems. The increasing use of advanced tools such as touchscreens and mobile connectivity further drives market expansion, as healthcare organizations emphasize effective communication and individualized patient care.Get a Free Sample Report of Healthcare Digital Signage Market @Key Healthcare Digital Signage Market Players:.Samsung Electronics (SMART Signage, Medical Displays).LG Electronics (LG OLED Displays, Digital Signage Solutions).NEC Display Solutions (NEC MultiSync, NEC Digital Signage Software).Sony Corporation (BRAVIA Professional Displays, Digital Signage Solutions).Barco (Barco TransForm N, ClickShare).BrightSign (BrightSign XT, BrightSign LS).Scala (Scala Digital Signage, Scala Cloud).Visix (AxisTV Signage Suite, Visix Digital Signage).Hallmark (Hallmark Interactive Patient Solutions, Hallmark Digital Signage).Planar Systems (Planar UltraRes, Planar DirectLight).Mitsubishi Electric (Mitsubishi LCD Displays, DisplayWall Systems).Sharp Corporation (Sharp Professional LCD Displays, Sharp Digital Signage).Peerless-AV (Peerless-AV Kiosk Solutions, Peerless-AV Digital Signage).Aerva (Aerva Digital Signage Platform, Aerva Cloud).X2O Media (X2O Platform, X2O Collaboration).RMG Networks (RMG Digital Signage Solutions, RMG Network Management).Cenareo (Cenareo Digital Signage, Cenareo Player).Omnivex (Omnivex Moxie, Omnivex Display).Nanonation (Nanonation Software, Nanonation Kiosks).Mediacast (Mediacast Digital Signage, Mediacast Interactive Displays)Segment AnalysisBy ComponentThe hardware segment dominated the market in 2023, contributing a notable 45% of the market share. This supremacy arises from the requirement for physical infrastructure, including display screens, kiosks, and interactive panels, which are essential for delivering clear and trustworthy information. With healthcare facilities placing greater emphasis on real-time communication, expenditures on top-notch hardware are on the rise.The service segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.5% throughout the forecasting period. As digital signage continues to expand in healthcare facilities, the need for system integration, software updates, and maintenance services is rapidly increasing. The transition to cloud-based platforms and the demand for secure data management continue to drive the expansion of the service segment.By Display TypeIn 2023, the LCDs segment dominated the market with a 45% share, attributed to their affordability, versatility, and dependability. Commonly utilized in healthcare settings, LCDs are energy-efficient and provide outstanding performance in bright environments, making them suitable for both small and large screens.The OLED segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, achieving a CAGR of 14.2% throughout the forecast period. Recognized for exceptional visual quality, vibrant colors, and elegant designs, OLED displays are being more widely utilized to improve patient engagement and communication in medical environments.By TypeThe video walls segment dominated the market and became the highest contributor, capturing a 24% market share in 2023. High-definition screens on video walls are especially impactful in busy locations like lobbies and waiting areas, where they showcase essential information, educational material, and advertising content all at once.The transparent LED displays segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 14.6%. These advanced displays merge practicality with beauty, enabling healthcare environments to preserve a contemporary and open appearance while delivering essential information without hindering visibility or light.Need any customization research on Healthcare Digital Signage Market, Enquire Now @Key Market SegmentsBy Component.Hardware.Software.ServicesBy Display Type.LCD.LED.OLEDBy Type.Video Walls.Video Screen.Transparent LED Screen.Digital Poster.Kiosks.OthersBy Location.Indoor.OutdoorBy Display Size.Below 32 Inches.32 to 52 Inches.More than 52 InchesRegional InsightsIn 2023, North America dominated the Healthcare Digital Signage market, securing a market share of 35%. The region's advanced healthcare system and early embrace of digital technologies have been crucial in establishing this dominance. Healthcare facilities in the U.S. and Canada are progressively adopting digital signage to boost patient education, optimize workflows, and improve navigation. Favorable government policies and substantial investments in healthcare technology further enhance North America's dominance in the market.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, with an estimated CAGR of 8.01% throughout the forecast period. Nations such as India and China are leading this growth, fueled by significant investments in telecommunications and the development of IoT applications. Efforts to create smart cities and an emphasis on technological innovations are speeding up the use of digital signage in the healthcare sector. For example, Fortis Healthcare in India employs digital signage to boost patient involvement and enhance operational efficiency by strategically positioning displays in waiting and administrative spaces.Recent Developments.October 2024: LG introduced its 2MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor, a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance digital signage in healthcare. With superior image clarity and color accuracy, this diagnostic monitor supports effective clinical workflows and reinforces LG's dedication to innovative healthcare technologies..October 2024: Amino partnered with Signaux as a value-added distributor for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This collaboration aims to expand Amino's footprint in the market by offering advanced digital signage and IPTV solutions powered by its H200 Series media players.Buy Full Research Report on Healthcare Digital Signage Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Healthcare Digital Signage Market by Component8. Healthcare Digital Signage Market by Display Type9. Healthcare Digital Signage Market by Type10. Healthcare Digital Signage Market by Location11. Healthcare Digital Signage Market by Display Size12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.