stc focuses on enhancing employee experience through culture transformation initiatives

Kuwait, 08 Jan. 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, emphasized its ongoing commitment to enhance its internal work culture through transformative initiatives that focus on elevating the employee experience. With its strategy set on setting new standards in achieving employee well-being and promoting professional growth, stc has introduced new programs and policies aimed at further improving transparency and inclusivity while maintaining a feedback-driven and open culture at the Company. Accordingly, our last employee engagement survey reflected the positive impact of the company's efforts.



Ideal employer of choice in Kuwait by Universum

stc was ranked the number one ideal employer of choice for engineers and IT professionals in Kuwait according to Universum’s custom research in comparison with 19 of the strongest brands in Kuwait. The recognition serves as a testament to stc’s progressive approach to fostering a dynamic and innovative work environment. Universum conducted a research-based report this year highlighting the most attractive employers in Kuwait based on talent’s overall opinion and perception of different companies.

Abdulaziz Al-Mathkoor, Chief Human Resources Officer of stc, said, “At stc, we believe that attracting and retaining top talent is crucial for our success. Our strategy focuses on providing a supportive and inclusive environment where professionals can thrive. As a pioneer in Kuwait's telecom market and the private sector, we take pride in setting the benchmark within our industry in the engineering and IT fields in Kuwait.”









The ‘WithU’ Program

As part of its transformative strategy, stc introduced the ‘Employee Experience Department’, a specialized team that focuses primarily on overseeing the different stages within an employee’s lifecycle at the Company, from hiring to retirement. The team will collect and evaluate feedback from employees regarding their unique experiences at the Company. Upon assessing the information, suggestions will be shared through ‘WithU’, a program designed to share various Forum Talk touchpoints that will reach all employees, including the stc’s executive management team. WithU aims to generate valuable dialogue from employees, leveraging on stc’s existing open-door policy. The objective of this initiative is to ensure that employees’ voices are not only heard, but their feedback can in return help shape the workplace experience, resulting in the launch of new initiatives based on their recommendations.

Commenting on stc's cultural transformation, Abdulaziz Al-Mathkoor, Chief Human Resources Officer at stc, said, “The ‘WithU’ program at stc was created to ensure that every employee’s voice is heard and that their feedback is taken seriously across all levels of the organization. Employee well-being is a primary indicator of a prosperous work environment, and at stc, we are committed to having a culture where individuals feel valued and supported. The launch of this engaging program aligns directly with our internal strategy to positively transform our culture into a new trajectory, while focusing on transparency and inclusivity.”

Empowerment Through Mentorship

In addition to the WithU program, stc has launched a mentorship program where experienced leaders are elected to guide and empower employees in further growing and developing their careers. Several initiatives have been launched under the mentorship program to ensure that mentees gain experience and added knowledge that can enable them to excel in their careers and develop their competencies. This collaborative approach aligns with stc’s strategic approach to developing a motivating and empowering culture where employees can explore their capabilities in a nurturing and positive environment.

Al-Mathkoor, added, “At stc, our people come first, which is why we are driven to explore different approaches and initiatives to ensure that we are providing ample opportunities for our employees to grow. We have witnessed how our mentorship program has assisted employees in developing their careers. Through the guidance of experienced professionals operating in the same Company, employees can focus directly on the areas that will assist them in enhancing their roles in the Company and further contributing to the Company’s success.”

Work-life Balance

In its mission to promote a work-life balance, stc introduced a remote work policy for employees, where they can complete their tasks outside the office. The policy was introduced to reduce the pressure on employees, allowing them the option to complete their tasks irrespective of their physical presence at the office. With the launch of the remote work policy, the Company has witnessed higher levels of productivity amongst employees, as well as an increase in employee satisfaction. Aside from



working remotely, stc introduced reduced working hours, becoming one of the few companies in Kuwait’s private sector to implement a seven-hour workday. These measures reflect stc’s ongoing commitment to supporting its employees both professionally and personally.

Assessing Engagement

stc tracks all employee feedback, including the effectiveness of its various programs through an annual engagement survey that is shared with all employees. The survey reflects the success of each initiative through an engagement score that will determine the impact of the various efforts launched by stc. This enables the Company’s involved teams to gain firsthand feedback from employees and determine where each program can be further enhanced to benefit employees. The programs that receive high engagement scores are acknowledged for their positive impact and are maintained for the benefit of employees. The survey also aligns with the Company’s commitment to promoting transparency, continuous development, and open communication.

stc's Internship Program

Aside from its strategic focus on empowering employees, stc held two internship programs throughout the year for recent graduates. The first program was held from February till May 2025, whereas the second program ran from June to August 2025. Overall, the internship programs invited 20 interns who completed a total of 120 hours. Each intern was assigned to a different department where they participated in a specific program in which they presented to the Company’s executive management team and general managers. The participating interns were students in various universities in Kuwait including the American University of Kuwait, Kuwait University, Gulf University for Science and Technology, Australian University, and the American University of the Middle East.

Training Abroad with Huawei

Leveraging its relationship with leading global organizations, stc collaborated with Huawei to host a comprehensive training session for employees at Huawei’s training center in Shenzhen, China. A total of 20 employees were selected from stc to participate in the training session abroad to enhance their knowledge in various technologies. The training session covered trending topics in the digital world including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Cybersecurity, and network related topics. The employees were trained by Huawei instructors and were taken on a company tour which included visiting Huawei’s Data Centers, Research and Development Campus, as well as multiple showrooms that featured the technologies.









Talent Incubator Program

By the end of the year, stc launched its ‘Talent Incubator Program’ for recent graduates. The program served as a unique and innovative initiative for young graduates to further develop their skills, while also gaining real-world experience. It provided participants with a comprehensive exposure of stc’s work culture and various departments, including an opportunity to shadow globally recognized consultants, particularly in areas such as transformation and change management. The Company hired 18 recent graduates who were assigned to different departments as part of the one-year program. Under the ‘Talent Incubator Program’, stc aspires to identify and nurture local talent by providing them with the skills and opportunities that will shape graduates today to adapt and excel in a fast-paced and highly competitive industry.

Al-Mathkoor concluded, “As we continue to shape a culture that places employees at the heart of our mission, we remain dedicated to upholding our commitment to foster an environment where every individual feels empowered to thrive. Our initiatives are designed not only to elevate employee satisfaction but to cultivate a dynamic workplace that encourages growth, engagement, and excellence at every level. At stc, we believe that by investing in our people, we are investing in our collective success and future.”





