Leading Industry Suppliers Line Up For Gulf Print & Pack 2025

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 150 exhibitors including Konica Minolta, BOBST, Ricoh, Canon and Fujifilm will take part in Gulf Print & Pack 2025, the Middle East's leading commercial print and packaging trade show for printers, machinery buyers and brand owners. This edition takes place for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Riyadh Front Center (RFECC) from 14 – 16 January 2025.Live demonstrations of the latest commercial and package printing technologies are set to take center stage at the show.Konica Minolta showcases its latest innovations in production printing and embellishment, including its MGI embellishment technology, which adds striking decorative effects to printed materials, and the AccurioLabel digital label press.BOBST promotes its most recent introductions for narrow and mid-web label and packaging printing, including the DIGITAL MASTER 340/510 All-in-One and DIGITAL EXPERT 340 presses.Ricoh presents a broad range of digital printing solutions including the ProTM 8400 digital mono sheetfed press, ProTM C7500 digital colour sheetfed press, ProTM C9500 digital colour sheetfed press and ProTM C5300 digtial colour sheetfed press, along with the RICOH Auto Color Adjuster.Canon demonstrates a range of equipment including the Arizona flatbed UV series for rigid media, the UVgel/Colorado M-series for high-productivity roll-to-roll printing, and the imagePROGRAF series for premium photo and fine art applications. These are supported by the PRISMA XL software suite. The showcase will also feature a mezzanine area highlighting retail interior décor, signage, and commercial applications, emphasizing Canon's versatility in serving this market. Canon also presents information and print samples from its varioPRESS iV7 B2 press and LabelStream 2000 digital label press.Fujifilm offers visitors live demonstrations of its latest technologies for the analogue and digital print markets, including the Revoria Press PC1120, Revoria Press EC2100S and SC285S, Revoria Press E1136 and ApeosPro C multi-function printer.Barry Killengrey, Event Director, Gulf Print & Pack said:“We are delighted to welcome leading industry suppliers from across the commercial and package printing landscape to Gulf Print & Pack 2025. Another great reason why PSPs, commercial printers and packaging converters should visit the show next month.”

