Manipal Hospitals Launches Holistic Wellness And Training Initiative For Ambulance Drivers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 8th January 2025: In a major step towards celebrating the unsung heroes, Manipal Hospitals, among the top healthcare service providers of India, introduced its "Salute the Real Heroes" initiative today to felicitate the ambulance drivers by recognizing their pivotal role in the healthcare system. The event was organized in observance of World Ambulance Day, which is celebrated globally every year on January 8th. The engaging sessions included leading cardiologists, neurologists, and ER specialists from all units of Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata, who shared their valuable insights on the importance of such initiatives and the importance of Basic Life Support (BLS) training for ambulance drivers.



The event was attended by prominent clinicians from Manipal Hospitals including Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, Dr. Apratim Chatterjee, Consultant, Neurologist, Manipal Hospital, Broadway, Dr. Vikash Kapoor, Vice Chairman, Group Director, Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Medica Institute of Orthopedic Sciences, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (A unit of Manipal Hospitals), Dr. Nirmalya Ray, Consultant, Neuro Interventional Radiologist, Medica Superspecialty Hospital (A unit of Manipal Hospitals), along with Dr. Ayanabh DebGupta, Regional COO, Manipal Hospitals (East).



In India, nearly one out of every two heart attack patients arrive at the hospital more than 400 minutes after the onset of symptoms. This delay surpasses the optimal window of 30 minutes by almost 13 times. Medical professionals emphasizethat beyond 18 minutes of a cardiac arrest, the lack of medical intervention can lead to irreversible bodily harm due to insufficient blood supply. This underscores the critical role of BLS training in preserving lives, especially for ambulance drivers are often the first responders in critical emergencies.



The event started with training sessions Led by Dr. Indranil Das, Head of Emergency at Medica Superspecialty Hospital (A unit of Manipal Hospitals), Dr. Kishen Goel, Head of Emergency at Manipal Hospitals, Broadway, Dr. Sujoy Das Thakur, Head of Emergency at Manipal Hospitals, Mukundapur and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mishra Head of Emergency at Manipal Hospitals, Dhakuria. The ambulance drivers received comprehensive training in critical life-saving techniques like Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), to effectively manage medical emergencies. They were taught to identify signs of strokes and heart attacks and the importance of taking patients to hospitals with essential diagnostic equipment such as CT or MRI machines and catheterization labs. The training, led by experienced medical professionals, also focused on the need for drivers to follow proper procedures in emergencies, which would enable them to provide timely and appropriate care to patients.



Manipal Hospitals has devised a comprehensive wellness plan to honor the contributions of ambulance drivers toward saving lives while enhancing the personal well-being of both the drivers and their families. In line with the "Salute the Real Heroes", Manipal Hospitals has announced different initiatives such as family get-togethers, outings, and workshops to recognize ambulance drivers and their families. Manipal Hospitals will offer educational support to the children of ambulance drivers, featuring sessions conducted by educational professionals to help them choose the right career. Notably, seminars led by neurologists will also be conducted to further help the children perform better in studies by improving their memory. As part of the wellness initiative, health cards will be distributed among the ambulance drivers and their families. These cards will play a critical role in covering their medical expenses, ensuring they have access to quality healthcare.



Dr. P.K. Hazra, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, stated,“In India, delayed medical care contributes significantly to adverse health outcomes, with over 50% of cardiac arrest patients reaching hospitals late. Here, timely medical assistance can make all the difference, especially in emergencies like cardiac arrests or accidents. By providing BLS training, we empower individuals to become immediate responders, potentially saving countless lives. Manipal Hospitals is committed to training and building a force that can effectively mitigate life-threatening situations.”



Dr. Vikash Kapoor, Vice Chairman, Group Director, Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Medica Institute of Orthopedic Sciences, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, (A unit of Manipal Hospitals), stated“In the critical moments of a medical emergency, a trained individual can be the difference between life and death. Through the 'Salute the Real Heroes' initiative, we are equipping them with critical Basic Life Support (BLS) training to enhance their ability to provide timely care during emergencies. However, we understand that their immense contribution extends beyond their professional role. That's why we are also focused on their well-being through initiatives like family engagement programs, educational counseling, and health cards. By supporting both their professional development and personal well being, we aim to empower them as they continue their invaluable service with confidence and pride.”



Dr. Apratim Chatterjee, Consultant, Neurologist, Manipal Hospital, Broadway, stated“Ambulance drivers are often the first responders during medical crises such as strokes, heart attacks, and accidents. Their quick decision-making and efficiency can directly impact patient survival, particularly within the golden hour-a crucial time frame for life-saving medical intervention. With this initiative, Manipal Hospitals seeks to empower these unsung heroes with essential skills and provide meaningful support for their families”



Dr. Ayanabh DebGupta, Regional COO, Manipal Hospitals (East), stated,“At Manipal Hospitals, we believe in recognizing such supportive pillars of healthcare who play a crucial role as they bring patients to the hospitals. They always remain at the background, unknown and unrecognized. With this initiative, we hope to bring them to the forefront so that people understand how important these drivers are and also to train them in all aspects so that they are well informed and guide patient families too. At Manipal, we are committed to create a string pool of ambulance drivers with knowledge to handle emergencies while they shift patients. Manipal shall be collaborating on educational and healthcare support for their family, as we believe that by empowering them professionally and personally, we can enhance their confidence and improve their ability to contribute further to the society”.





