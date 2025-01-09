عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Debris From Downed Drones Damaged 10 Houses, Store In Cherkasy Region

Debris From Downed Drones Damaged 10 Houses, Store In Cherkasy Region


1/9/2025 5:07:18 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 9, air defense forces shot down five Russian drones in Cherkasy district of Cherkasy region, damaging 11 buildings and a car.

The head of the regional state administration, Ihor Taburets, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Another disturbing night in Cherkasy region. Because of enemy drones in our sky. According to preliminary data, 5 Russian UAVs were destroyed within the region,” Taburets said.

According to him, there were no casualties.

In Cherkasy district, the debris damaged the windows of 10 residential buildings, a shop and a car.

Read also: 2 women were injured in Kharkiv region as result of fall of Russian drone debris

The inspection of the territory continues, Taburets said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 9, Russian troops launched attack drones from different directions , and an air alert was declared in a number of regions.

Photo: Ihor Taburets/Facebook

MENAFN09012025000193011044ID1109071904


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search