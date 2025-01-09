Debris From Downed Drones Damaged 10 Houses, Store In Cherkasy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 9, air defense forces shot down five Russian drones in Cherkasy district of Cherkasy region, damaging 11 buildings and a car.

The head of the regional state administration, Ihor Taburets, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Another disturbing night in Cherkasy region. Because of enemy drones in our sky. According to preliminary data, 5 Russian UAVs were destroyed within the region,” Taburets said.

According to him, there were no casualties.

In Cherkasy district, the debris damaged the windows of 10 residential buildings, a shop and a car.

The inspection of the territory continues, Taburets said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 9, Russian troops launched attack drones from different directions , and an air alert was declared in a number of regions.

Photo: Ihor Taburets/Facebook