Bulandshahr Man 'Allowed' Friends To Rape His Wife For Over 3 Years, Watched Recordings From Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh News: In a horrific revelation, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has alleged that her husband had“allowed” two of his friends to rape her for money. At the same time, he watched the recordings of the act, sitting in Saudi Arabia.

In a complaint to the local station, the woman from Uttar Pradesh 's Bulandshahr stated that her husband's friends raped her for the past three years, News18 reported.

According to reports, the woman approached her husband and narrated the ordeal, after which the husband asked her to remain silent.

The News18 report details that the 35-year-old woman married the Bulandshahr man in 2010, and they have four children.

According to the report, the man 'allowed' his two friends to have sexual relations with his wife . The friends recorded the same, which was later viewed by the husband, who is located in Saudi Arabia.

According to the complaint, the Bulandshahr man was also paid by his friends to rape the thirty-five-year mother of four.

The man reportedly works at an automobile mechanic in Saudi Arabia and visits his Bulandshahr home once or twice a year.

The woman's official complaint stated that the Bulandshahr man initially allowed his two friends to rape her while he visited home three years back. The acts continued even after the woman's husband returned to work in Saudi, the report added.

“My husband would watch the videos on his mobile while sitting in Saudi Arabia . I stayed quiet for the sake of my children, as he threatened to divorce me,” the woman was quoted as saying.

The woman's brother told the Times of India that his family learned about the ordeal recently when his sister's husband came home.

According to the woman's brother, his sister and her husband had an argument after which she gathered the courage to complain against her husband.

The police were yet to arrest the Bulandshahr man and his friends, the report claimed, adding that further investigations into the case were underway.