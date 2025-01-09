Viral Video: Youtuber Mithilesh Backpacker's Russian Wife Eve-Teased In Udaipur. Here's What He Did Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) YoutTuber Mithilesh Backpaker has shared an experience he encountered in Rajasthan's Udaipur. wherein his wife, a Russian national, was eve-teased. Mithilesh recounted the horror in a 15 minute on YouTube. He described that a group of men had been following him, his wife Lisa, and their two year old son. Mithilesh captured on camera the moment his wife was harassed with comments like“6,000 INR?” while she was at the City Palace in Udaipur.

Notably, this is not the first time incidences of foreign women getting harassed in India. In 2022, two men were arrested for harassing a South Korean woman in Mumbai while she was live-streaming. A Spanish woman was gang raped in Dumka district of Jharkhand when she was going to Nepal from West Bengal, in 2024.

YouTuber Mithilesh Backpacker was recording a video of his Russian wife Lisa, when a voice calls out“6,000 INR”.

While a comment like“6,000” may seem innocuous to an ordinary person, the figure has taken a derogatory meaning in the context of Russian women, thanks to sexually-coloured jokes popularised by comedians like Harsh Gujral.

Mithilesh Backpacker immediately turned the camera to the eve-teaser and said,“6,000 INR kisko bolta , merko samajhta nahi kya? (Don't I understand whom you are saying 6,000 to?)” the YouTuber asked.“Kikso bola? Meri wife Russian hai toh tu ulta seedha comment dega? (My wife is Russian so you will say these nonsensical things?)” he added.

According to Mithilesh Backpacker , the men had been following them around and making off-colour remarks even before the '6000' comment that triggered him, he said.

He claimed that the palace security, when called to the scene, exhorted him not to call the police.

Mithilesh Backpacker criticised India's security situation for women and the attitude of people.“I was so angry. I was with my wife. How can people behave in this manner? It was very shocking and very shameful for me. My wife came to India... I wanted to promote Indian tourism, that India is so beautiful, so safe. And when something like this happens, what do I do?” he asked.