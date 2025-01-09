THUNDEROBOT Debuts At CES 2025 To Unleash The Infinite Potential Of Esports Gear

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--On January 7th, 2025, the world's largest annual consumer trade show CES opened in Las Vegas, America. As a high-performance esports equipment brand incubated by Haier Group, THUNDEROBOT showcased its comprehensive innovation capabilities.

THUNDEROBOT unveiled many flagship products encompassing esports laptops, smart glasses, monitors, desktops, and peripherals at CES.

Among these, the world's first THUNDEROBOT ZERO series is powered by the latest Intel's Core Ultra 200HX (codenamed Arrow Lake-HX) processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU. Notably, the flagship ZERO 18 model incorporates a triple-fan“Xiu Technology 2.0” cooling system to ensure optimal thermal management. Additionally, an 18-inch Hummingbird eye-care display with high refresh rates has enhanced immersive user experience.

Meanwhile, the MACHENIKE Light 16 Pro made its debut with the highly-awaited NVIDIA's GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU, guaranteeing robust computing and graphic processing power. Its display features a 16.0-inch esports monitor with 2.5K resolution and a 300Hz ultra-high refresh rate, complemented by a brightness of 500 nits and default color calibration. Furthermore, this series is equipped with DDR5 6400MT/s memory and PCIe 5.0 high-speed SSD, delivering fast data transfer speed. The color contrast design and the industry's first left-side RGB atmosphere light set it apart from other game laptops.

Furthermore, THUNDEROBOT made its first foray into the smart glasses arena with three revolutionary models. Among them, the world's first full-color waveguide optical AI+AR smart glasses, featuring Micro OLED display and a 48MP camera, promise immersive AR experiences. Another product is the AR glasses that support a virtual 150-inch giant screen projection.

For peripherals, THUNDEROBOT launched various flagship new products, including the world's first MACHENIKE G6 Pro gaming controller with the hot swappable structure and the THUNDEROBOT G80 gaming controller with the modular design to offer more accurate manipulation experience.

THUNDEROBOT further solidified its leadership in the global e-sports market by adhering to the philosophy of“maximizing aesthetics and performance” and multi-category ecological innovation. Being user-demand-oriented, THUNDEROBOT will continually develop innovative products to elevate the e-sports industry to new heights.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink