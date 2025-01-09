Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bellevue Group strengthens its activities in Asia by setting up its own subsidiary in Singapore

09.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, January 9, 2025 Bellevue Group strengthens its activities in Asia by setting up its own subsidiary in Singapore Bellevue Group has established a new subsidiary, Bellevue Asset Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., to scale up its business across markets in Asia. A stronger local presence will help Bellevue to systematically expand its existing client base and grow its assets under management in the coming years and to ideally capitalize on the growth opportunities in Asia. Bellevue's subsidiary in Singapore is headed by Florin Boetschi, Head Distribution Asia Pacific, who has overseen the expansion of Bellevue's business activities in Asia over the past two years. Bellevue plans to gradually expand the current team for Asia. Gebhard Giselbrecht, CEO of Bellevue Group:“Our new subsidiary in Singapore enhances our international presence and marks another milestone for Bellevue. Our existing business volume in the region provides a good base, which we can further expand with the increased local representation. In Florin Boetschi, we have a proven expert on the Asian markets who will spur the growth of our activities in this dynamic region.”

Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare strategies, small and mid-cap entrepreneur strategies and selected niche strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 90 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 6.7 bn at the end of June 2024.

ISIN: CH0028422100



