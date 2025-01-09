El Ghazi Seals Hat-Trick For Ghazali And Casamento With Al Gharafa Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Representing the colours of Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud, El Ghazi shed his maiden tag in style claiming the feature race, the Al Gharafa Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday, January 8, 2025.

Marco Casamento guides El Ghazi to win. Pictures: Juhaim/QREC

Trained by Jassim Ghazali and ridden by Marco Casamento, the four-year-old Purebred Arabian son of Gazwan settled mid-pack before unleashing a blistering turn of foot in the final 200m to overtake the long-time leaders, securing a cosy victory and complete a remarkable hat-trick for the trainer-jockey duo.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi awarded trophies to the winners of the race.

In the penultimate race, Casamento guided Ghazali-trained Dubawi Spectre to Thoroughbred Handicap 80-105 title, while the trainer-jockey pair registered their first win of the day with Townsend Manor in the Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100.

Meanwhile, jockey Faleh Bughanaim secured two wins riding Al Nati Up (Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 ) and Mohimma (Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate) to titles, while Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri also registered two victories with Al Nasr Al Washeek (Local Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70) and Khatar Des Forges (Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 ).

In other races, Youssef Lachhab rode Al Amir to Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate title while Proud Samaritan was fastest in the Thoroughbred Novice Plate with Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

