Bein Extends Exclusive Rights Deal To Broadcast Australian Open Live

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: beIN Group (beIN), the global sports, entertainment, and media group, has announced a major media rights renewal to continue exclusively broadcasting the Australian Open in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through to 2029.

The extension ensures beIN Sports, the broadcaster's flagship sports network, remains the region's undisputed home of tennis.

Building on a long-standing partnership that started with a seven-year deal in 2018, the new multi-year agreement with Australia starts with the 2025 tournament, which will run from January 12-26, and will continue fora further four editions.

Tennis fans in the region will continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the season-opening Grand Slam on beIN Sports, including lead-in events and qualifying managed by Tennis Australia.

Under the renewed deal, beIN Sports will expand access to all 15 match courts and provide 4K broadcasts from the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

beIN MENA CEO Mohammad Al Subaie said:“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Australian Open to 2029.

beIN's coverage of the Southern Hemisphere's only Grand Slam dates back to 2005 and this milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing our viewers the best of international tennis.”

Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said:“We are delighted to extend our partnership with beIN, a long-term valued broadcast partner of the Australian Open.”

beIN Sports has long been a home for tennis fans in the region, providing unparalleled coverage of the Australian Open alongside the other three Grand Slam tournaments at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open at Flushing Meadows, as well as ATP events.

Organised annually by Tennis Australia at Melbourne Park in Victoria, the Australian Open is the most-attended Grand Slam event including qualifying, with more than 1.1 million spectators at the 2024 edition.