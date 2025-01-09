Alfa Laval To Establish A Food Innovation Centre To Address Global Food Challenges

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is proud to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art Food Innovation Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. The project is a significant milestone in Alfa Laval's capex investments. The facility will be dedicated to supporting food producers in overcoming the escalating challenges of expanding food production for a growing global population while minimizing environmental impact.

By 2050, the world will need up to 70 percent more food to ensure sufficient for the growing global population, according to the United Nations. Over the same timeframe, the food sector is striving to reach net zero targets and implement sustainable practices across value chains in diverse industries. With more than 140 years of experience in the food industry, Alfa Laval is committed to supporting the sustainable transition in these vital sectors. A recent increase in capex investment has kicked off the establishment of a new Food Innovation Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"This investment is one piece of the puzzle in tackling the challenges of supplying sustainable food today and in the future. We see our role as enabling the essential transition of the global food system to meet both the increasing demand for food and also producing food in a radically different way, using less water, less energy and with a holistic approach to resources. To us, this is what pioneering positive impact really means," says Sammy Hulpiau, President of Alfa Laval's Food & Water Division.

The Food Innovation Centre will be located at the headquarters of Alfa Laval's Food and Water business and will serve as a hub for cutting-edge research and development. It will focus on innovative solutions to enhance food production efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. By leveraging advanced technologies and fostering collaboration with industry experts - from start-ups to global food corporations and academia - Alfa Laval aims to drive transformative change.

Work on the new facility has already begun, with the opening planned for 2027. The centre will cover around 1,200 m2 and include a visitor centre. Its location places it in the heart of Denmark's thriving bio-solutions scene and the strong academic base of the Copenhagen and Southern Sweden region.

This investment underscores the company's long-term vision and responsibility towards the transformation of the global food system. The centre will provide food producers with the tools and knowledge needed, utilizing both existing technology and future innovations through AI and digitalization, to adapt to changing environmental conditions and meet the demands of an increasing population.

This is Alfa Laval



The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,000 people, and annual sales were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



