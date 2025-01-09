Caprolactam Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 23.1 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global caprolactam market is valued at US$ 15.6 billion in 2023, according to a recent Fact report. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, reaching US$ 23.1 billion by 2033.The rising demand for nylon clothing, particularly in the sports sector, is expected to drive caprolactam demand over the next decade.In 2023, nylon 6 fibers account for 60% of global caprolactam consumption. Additionally, the increasing demand for nylon 6 resins in film production is contributing to the growth in caprolactam sales.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Country-wise InsightsThe United States market for caprolactam is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033.The country is a major producer of caprolactam, with rising demand for lightweight materials in automotive vehicles and increased use of films and coatings creating growth opportunities. However, fluctuating trade policies and stagnation are likely to slow market growth.Category-wise InsightsIn 2023, nylon 6 fibers account for 60% of the global caprolactam market share.The market is divided into nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins, with nylon 6 fibers projected to see increased demand due to their widespread use in products like sleeping bags, ropes, threads, sportswear, raincoats, and toothbrushes. Nylon 6 fiber is produced using caprolactam derived from sulfuric acid, ammonia, and other chemicals.In the automotive sector, nylon polymers are used in the production of louvers, wheel covers, and various exterior body components. They are also integral in the manufacturing of bearings, gears, fittings, pollution control canisters, power steering fluids, and fan blades. This growing range of applications for caprolactam is expected to drive market expansion.Key Market PlayersMarket players are heavily investing in quality control, ensuring product standards, and enhancing supply chain management systems to stay competitive.Agreements, partnerships, and collaborations are key strategies employed by players to gain a competitive edge.For example:Highsun Group signed an agreement with Nexeo Plastics in May 2022 for the distribution of nylon resins across the Americas.Aquafil and ITOCHU partnered in March 2022 to expand their nylon circular business.Toray Industries Inc. launched an eco-friendly textile in March 2022, featuring Toyoflon, a low-friction polytetrafluoroethylene fiber gaining popularity.Prominent players in the caprolactam market include:BASF SE, LANXESS, Honeywell International Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries, Fibrant, Capro Co., UBE Corporation, Kuibyshevazot, DSM, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, and China Petrochemical Development.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Caprolactam Industry ResearchBy Product :Nylon 6 FibersNylon 6 ResinsBy End Use :ConstructionTextilesPlasticsAutomobilesBy Region :North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Glass Filled Nylon Market : Size is estimated at US$ 9.5 billion currently, and is forecast to surpass a valuation of US$ 18.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a high CAGR of 6.9% over the next ten years.Microfiber Synthetic Leather Market : Size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: ...Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

