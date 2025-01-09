First Convoy Of Essential Supplies Reaches Parachinar Amid Security Measures

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Parachinar witnessed a significant milestone as the first convoy of carrying essential food items and supplies successfully reached the area, marking a positive step toward restoring normalcy after months of road blockades.

In a statement, Ashfaq Khan, the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Kurram, expressed optimism over the convoy's safe arrival:

"The safe arrival of the convoy in Parachinar is a highly positive development. Strict action will be taken against those involved in the attack on the former Deputy Commissioner. I urge the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and help maintain peace."

The convoy, delayed since January 4, 2025, following an attack on the then Deputy Commissioner, was escorted by police, with additional law enforcement agencies on standby to address any emergencies.

Peace Committees Guarantee Safety

Peace committees have assured their commitment to maintaining order, urging local leaders to set aside personal and tribal disputes for the collective good. They have guaranteed the safety of travelers and the supplies being transported.

Challenges During the Blockade

The three-month-long blockade of roads had severely impacted the residents of Kurram, causing shortages of essential items and medicines. The peace agreement has paved the way for phased disarmament, with local residents pledging to surrender arms within 15 days and dismantling bunkers within a month.

Government's Efforts and Further Convoys

Barrister Saif, Adviser to the KP Government, confirmed the successful departure of the convoy containing 40 vehicles with relief items. While 10 vehicles have reached Bagan, the remaining 30 are expected to arrive in Parachinar and Upper Kurram soon.

"After successful negotiations with local protestors late last night, the convoy was dispatched. The Grand Jirga, Kurram Peace Committee, and local peace committees played a pivotal role in these talks. Additional convoys will be sent shortly," Barrister Saif stated.

The arrival of the convoy and ongoing peace initiatives have raised hopes for stability and relief in the region.