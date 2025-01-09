Austrian FM To Serve As Interim Chancellor, Local Media
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
VIENNA, Jan 9 (NNN-APA) – Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, will serve as the country's interim chancellor, following Karl Nehammer's recent resignation from the post, it was reported, yesterday.
Schallenberg will lead the caretaker government, after Nehammer's formal resignation tomorrow, until a new government is formed, the office of the Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen, was quoted as saying.
Schallenberg, 55, has served as Austria's foreign Minister since 2019.
Van der Bellen on Monday, tasked Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right Freedom Party, with forming a new government.– NNN-APA
