Couple To Face Trial For Leaking Air Defense Positions To Enemy In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 53-year-old woman and her 59-year-old husband are set to stand trial for collecting information about the location of electronic warfare (EW) and air defense (AD) systems in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office , according to Ukrinform.

"The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has approved and forwarded to court an indictment against a 53-year-old woman and her 59-year-old husband for high treason during martial law (Part 2, Article 28 / Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The woman will also face charges for disseminating materials that justify and legitimize the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 2, Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

According to prosecutors, the woman agreed to cooperate with a representative of the aggressor state's intelligence service via a messenger app at the start of 2024.

She gathered real-time information about the movements and locations of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment, specifically EW and AD systems in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. She provided detailed descriptions of the terrain, specified geolocations, and reported the number of soldiers. After shelling incidents in Kharkiv region, she confirmed the accuracy of strikes.

Most of the information she sent to the enemy came from her husband, who systematically scouted the required areas and informed her about the positions of the Ukrainian forces.

Additionally, the woman actively supported and disseminated anti-government and pro-Russian posts on a banned social network.

Since July 2024, the defendants have been held in custody without the option of bail.

As reported by Ukrinform, an FSB operative collecting intelligence on Ukrainian Armed Forces in Prykarpattia was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.