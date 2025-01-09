Japanese Partners Provide Mykolaiv Utility Workers With New Equipment Worth EUR 1.65M
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Utility workers in Mykolaiv have received new equipment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
This was announced by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The municipal enterprise 'ELU Avtodorih' has expanded its fleet with new equipment, thanks to the city's cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency," Sienkevych stated.
According to the Mayor, the equipment is essential for the enterprise's ongoing tasks and for supporting the local construction waste recycling plant, which processes debris from Russian shelling.
The total cost of the equipment is EUR
1.65 million. Sienkevych emphasized that not a single hryvnia from the city or state budget was spent on this acquisition. It was the result of diligent collaboration between local authorities and international partners.
As reported earlier, 12 communities in Kyiv region were provided with 35 garbage trucks and four pieces of heavy machinery for collecting and processing solid household waste and debris from destruction, thanks to international partnerships.
