New Mexico Youth Soccer Association Renews Longstanding Partnership With Sports Connect To Drive Soccer Forward

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - New Mexico Youth Soccer Association (NMYSA), the governing body for US Youth Soccer in New Mexico, is proud to announce an extended multi-year partnership with Sports Connect powered by Stack Sports. As the Exclusive Technology, Registration, and League Management Provider , Sports Connect will continue delivering innovative solutions for NMYSA, affiliated clubs, and leagues, empowering administrators, coaches, families, and players to thrive on and off the field.







Image caption: Sports Connect and New Mexico Youth Soccer Association extend partnership.

Through this extended collaboration, NMYSA will continue utilizing Sports Connect's Split Pay feature , streamlining the billing process for collecting member fees efficiently across the state, clubs, and leagues.

Key Highlights of the Partnership Renewal Include:



Continued access to a robust, mobile-first registration platform .

Enhanced tools for schedule management, communication, and compliance tracking .

A comprehensive suite of additional features for code-free professional websites, data insights, real-time membership reporting, and more. Seamless integration with NMYSA's state database for efficient reporting and oversight.

Adam Abney , General Manager of Sports Connect, expressed his enthusiasm about the extended collaboration:“We are honored to continue our partnership with NMYSA, supporting their mission to grow and advance soccer in New Mexico. Through our technology solutions, we aim to reduce administrative burdens and allow more focus on creating exceptional soccer experiences for youth players.”

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE: GLORIA FABER HONORED WITH STACK SPORTS LEADERSHIP MVP AWARD



In recognition of her exceptional dedication and impact on the youth soccer community, Gloria Faber , Executive Director of NMYSA, has been honored with a 2024 Stack Sports Leadership MVP Award . This national honor recognizes leaders who demonstrate unwavering commitment, innovation, and leadership in advancing youth sports within their communities.

“Gloria's passion and dedication to soccer in New Mexico are truly inspiring. Her tireless efforts ensure clubs, leagues, and players have the resources and support to thrive,” said Adam Abney , General Manager of Sports Connect.“We are thrilled to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved award.”

The Stack Sports Leadership MVP Award highlights individuals who excel in their roles and make a measurable difference in their organizations and local communities. Gloria's leadership has been instrumental in driving NMYSA's success, fostering collaboration, and ensuring youth soccer continues to grow throughout the state.

Watch the 2024 Stack MVP Awards:

ABOUT NEW MEXICO YOUTH SOCCER ASSOCIATION (NMYSA)

The New Mexico Youth Soccer Association is a 501(c)(4) non-profit and National Youth State Association of the United States Soccer Federation . Representing 18 leagues and 45 clubs, NMYSA serves nearly 24,000 registered players, coaches, and administrators across New Mexico and neighboring regions. NMYSA is dedicated to providing recreational and competitive soccer opportunities for youth aged 5-19. Learn more at .

ABOUT STACK SPORTS

With nearly 50 million users across 35 countries , Stack Sports is the global leader in sports technology solutions. Serving some of the largest organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation , Little League Baseball , and Pop Warner , Stack Sports focuses on Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development . Learn more at .

News Source: Stack Sports

Additional Multimedia:

Watch the 2024 Stack MVP Awards: