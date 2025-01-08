Three, Including Two Children, Killed By Israeli Bombing On Civilian Area

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) TUBAS / PNN/

Two children and a young man were killed on Wednesday when an Israeli drone bombed a site in the town of Tamoun, southeast of Tubas.

Local sources said that the were identified as Reda Ali Ahmed Basharat, 9, Hamza Ammar Ahmed Basharat, 10, and Adam Khair al-Din Ahmed Basharat, 23. The forces kidnapped their bodies.

Local sources from the town reported that the area where the bombing took place is a residential area, where citizens were targeted while they were next to their homes.

Earlier this morning, the occupation forces stormed the town of Tamoun, deployed snipers and infantry in several parts of it, and surrounded two houses and raided several houses.

They also stormed the city of Tubas and the town of Aqaba to the north and detained three people after raiding their homes.