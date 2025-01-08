(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Sincronia enhances warehouse visibility and efficiency with DexoryView

January 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Sincronia, a provider of logistics, has partnered with Dexory , a developer of robotics and data intelligence, to integrate DexoryView, its warehouse intelligence solution, into its warehouse operations.

This strategic initiative aligns with Sincronia's commitment to automating its warehouse operations, aiming to deliver best-in-class service through enhanced inventory accuracy and a focus on workforce innovation.

DexoryView enables Sincronia to conduct daily scans of its warehouse using autonomous robotics transferring precise, actionable data on stock levels and goods movement.

By eliminating blind spots and minimizing manual errors, the technology supports Sincronia's mission to optimize supply chain visibility and streamline decision-making for its more than 60 pharmaceutical clients.

Sincronia's leadership identified inventory management and operational visibility as critical challenges in its mission to remain competitive in the dynamic pharmaceutical logistics sector.

After exploring a range of automation options, Sincronia selected DexoryView for its proven ability to operate in complex warehouse environments while providing rich, real-time data.

Diego Garcia, company director of business excellence at Sincronia, says:“DexoryView stood out as the best solution for our needs.

“While we initially considered drone technology we realised we needed a solution that would allow us to capture and analyse data in real time to ensure that we had concrete visibility to our operations and that we could take action upon the data.

“DexoryView offered the ideal combination of precision, adaptability, and ease of integration.”

By addressing these operational challenges, DexoryView empowers Sincronia to stay ahead of its competitors, ensuring customers benefit from seamless inventory management and complete transparency.

The implementation of DexoryView is not just about operational gains – it's transforming Sincronia's workforce. The frequent, automated scans have already reduced the time spent on stock checks by 40 percent, freeing up employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

In line with its commitment to innovation, Sincronia is now upskilling its stock teams to become data analysts.

This initiative ensures employees are equipped to navigate and interpret the data, enabling them to deliver deeper insights to customers and support more informed business decisions.

Garcia says:“By adopting DexoryView, we've improved our operational performance and enhanced the service we provide to our clients.

“Additionally, we're equipping our team with valuable analytical skills, fostering a culture of continuous innovation and growth.”

The partnership with Dexory highlights Sincronia's forward-thinking approach to logistics. By integrating cutting-edge technology and focusing on workforce development, the company is redefining industry standards for excellence.

Oana Jinga, co-founder and chief commercial and product officer at Dexory, says:“Sincronia's decision to implement DexoryView reflects their commitment to innovation and customer success.

“With enhanced visibility and workforce empowerment, Sincronia is setting a new benchmark in logistics operations.”

Through this collaboration, Sincronia is reinforcing its position as a leader in pharmaceutical logistics, delivering exceptional service while building a smarter, more agile workforce prepared to meet future challenges.