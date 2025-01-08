(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tamper evident packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in China by 2035. Strict packaging laws in Spain drive the adoption of tamper-evident packaging solutions, with the market projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the evaluation period. NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tamper-evident packaging is set to expand significantly over the next decade, with its Industry size estimated to grow from USD 1,948.6 million in 2025 to USD 2,775.4 million by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 3.6%. The revenue in 2024 was USD 1,905.7 million, showcasing robust industry potential. The tamper-evident packaging industry is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness about product safety and authenticity. Rising concerns about counterfeiting and contamination, particularly in food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products, are amplifying the need for secure packaging solutions. One of the major trends shaping the industry is the integration of advanced technologies such as QR codes, RFID tags, and blockchain systems into tamper-evident designs. These solutions provide an additional layer of transparency, enabling end-users to trace the product's journey through the supply chain. Digital authentication tools are particularly gaining traction in sectors like pharmaceuticals and high-value consumer goods, where safety is paramount. Sustainability is another critical driver influencing innovations in tamper-evident packaging. Companies are focusing on designing eco-friendly solutions by utilizing biodegradable and recyclable materials without compromising on security features. The push for circular economy practices is also prompting manufacturers to adopt reusable tamper-evident mechanisms for industries like e-commerce and logistics. Customization is emerging as a key trend, with businesses demanding tailored packaging solutions that align with branding and functionality. This includes multi-functional packaging that offers tamper evidence, user convenience, and aesthetic appeal. The rise of e-commerce is another significant factor contributing to demand. With more goods being shipped directly to consumers, ensuring product integrity during transit has become a priority. Tamper-evident seals, shrink bands, and tapes are increasingly adopted to safeguard products from potential tampering. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=6cd433f4-4f96-4351-b4cf-93e14cefefcf&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="792" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6cd433f4-4f96-4351-b4cf-93e14cefefcf/tamper-evident-packaging.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Tamper Evident Packaging.png" width="792" /> Key Insights and Growth Drivers Food and Beverage Industry Dominance

The food and beverage sector remains the leading end-user of tamper-evident packaging, accounting for over 35% of the industry during the forecast period. Rising consumer demand for safety, freshness, and product authenticity propels the adoption of tamper-evident solutions. Such packaging prevents contamination and tampering, ensuring compliance with stringent food safety regulations such as HACCP and FSSAI. Plastic is the Preferred Material

Plastic materials are projected to account for over 44% of the market share due to their versatility, lightweight nature, and cost-effectiveness. Its adaptability to various shapes, enhanced tamper resistance, and suitability for a wide range of applications solidify its position in the Industry. Counterfeit Protection Solutions in High Demand

Counterfeiting poses a significant global challenge, particularly in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and luxury goods. Tamper-evident packaging, featuring solutions like holographic seals, security labels , and RFID-enabled designs, provides visible signs of tampering, enhancing product integrity and reducing counterfeiting risks. This not only protects consumer safety but also reinforces brand loyalty. Consumer Preferences and Regulatory Compliance

The growing consumer awareness around food safety and preference for tamper-evident solutions has driven demand. Packaging that visibly indicates product integrity appeals to consumers seeking freshness and authenticity. At the same time, regulatory frameworks mandate such packaging to ensure supply chain integrity and prevent food fraud. “The increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food items is pushing manufacturers to implement tamper-evident measures. This not only aligns with regulatory mandates but also addresses consumer preferences for visibly secure packaging,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: Tamper Evident Packaging Market Overview Packaging in today's world calls for a multi-functional approach of the designing of the product. With the race to reduce the overall cost of production, manufacturers have innovated with the packaging design. This has led to a shift to flexible packaging, low use of material, low cost of storage and low transport cost. In this day and age another functionality that manufacturers need to take into account is safety. With the on the go lifestyle settling in, people expect the products they have purchased to be safe to consume. The rising awareness among consumers and stringent regulations laid down by national and international authorities on the safety of product packaging has led to a shift in design. Deliberate or unintentional tampering of food products has been witnessed in the past leading to catastrophic events which required a more careful approach to packaging. This has led to the advent of tamper evident packaging. Tamper evident packaging allows for the observer to identify whether the package has been tampered with or not. The indicators are either visual or audible. The indicators are usually mentioned on the packaging for the observer's convenience. Tamper evident packaging is now also being adopted by the food and beverages, cosmetics industry, and the healthcare industry. Tamper evident packaging Market- Market Dynamics With the scare from the Tylenol scandal in 1982 that led to the death of 7 people due to poisoning the Food and Drug Administration has strictly enforced tamper evident packaging for pharmaceutical manufacturers. With the exponential growth witnessed by the pharmaceutical industry, tamper evident packaging market is pegged for steady growth throughout the forecast period of 2016 - 2024. Food and beverages industry and the cosmetics industry have also picked up on tamper evident packaging due to the rising safety concerns. The ever growing food and beverage industry will positively impact the tamper evident packaging market. However, the stringent regulations specifically in the pharmaceutical industry call for the testing of tamper evident packaging and the adherence of the packaging to guidelines that have been laid down. This is likely to negatively impact the tamper evident packaging market growth. Global Tamper-Evident Packaging Market: Sales Outlook and Future Demand Projections The global tamper-evident packaging market witnessed steady growth from 2020 to 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Market value rose from USD 1,743.5 million in 2020 to USD 1,905.7 million in 2024, driven by rising concerns over product safety, regulatory compliance, and the increasing prevalence of counterfeiting across industries. During this period, heightened demand for secure packaging in the pharmaceutical, food, and consumer goods sectors played a pivotal role in the market's expansion. The surge in regulatory mandates and consumer expectations for product authenticity further reinforced the adoption of tamper-evident solutions globally. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the demand for tamper-evident packaging is set to accelerate, driven by advancements in smart packaging technologies and anti-counterfeit solutions. The rapid growth of e-commerce, particularly in emerging markets, is expected to elevate the need for secure transit packaging. Additionally, stricter regulatory standards and increasing consumer awareness about product integrity will significantly contribute to sustained market growth. As businesses and consumers prioritize safety and trust, tamper-evident packaging will remain a cornerstone of packaging innovation. Its evolution towards smarter and more sustainable solutions is expected to define the industry's trajectory in the coming decade. Country-Wise Insights: Tamper-Evident Packaging Market Forecast (2025-2035)

Country CAGR (2025-2035) Key Insights USA 3.4% Growth driven by rising e-commerce, demand for secure packaging, and protection of consumer trust. Canada 3.5% Focus on product integrity in pharmaceuticals, food, and online retail ensures steady market expansion. Germany 3.3% Strong emphasis on compliance with EU regulations and robust industrial packaging needs fuels market demand. UK 3.6% Growth supported by increasing adoption of tamper-evident solutions in meal kits and premium consumer goods. Spain 3.8% Stringent EU food safety regulations and growth in packaged food exports drive innovation in secure packaging. China 5.0% High e-commerce penetration and demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions fuel rapid market growth. India 5.8% Booming pharmaceutical and FMCG sectors, along with regulatory advancements, propel the market.

Future Growth Opportunities in Tamper Evident Packaging Market:

: Increasing consumer awareness about product authenticity and safety in sectors like pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages is driving demand for tamper-evident solutions.The surge in online retail is fueling the need for tamper-proof packaging to protect goods during transit and enhance customer trust.Integration of smart technologies like QR codes and RFID in tamper-evident packaging offers traceability, boosting adoption across industries.Stricter government regulations for product safety, especially in pharmaceuticals and food sectors, create significant opportunities for tamper-evident packaging.Development of eco-friendly tamper-evident solutions, such as biodegradable or recyclable materials, aligns with global sustainability goals and attracts environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Players in Tamper Evident Packaging Market



Avery Dennison Corporation

Sealed Air Corp

Amcor plc

Selig

Schreiner Group

Berry Global Group, Inc.

ProAmpac

UPM Global

Coveris

CCL Industries, Inc.

Placon

DynaCorp

Traco Packaging

Guala Closures S.p.A American Casting and Manufacturing



Tamper Evident Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the tamper evident packaging market is divided into plastic, paperboard, glass, metal and biodegradable materials. Plastic material is further sub-segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and others.

By Product:

Various products in the tamper evident packaging market are seals and closures, labels, films, bags and zipper pouches, blisters and clamshell packaging. Seals and closures include shrink bands, breakaway cups and tear strips. Labels include security labels and heat-induction labels. Films include shrink wraps and blister packs.

By Technology:

Multiple technologies used in the tamper evident packaging market includes adhesive-based, heat shrink, ultrasonic sealing, RFID and smart packaging, holographic technology and laser etching.

By End Use:

End Users in the tamper evident packaging market include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, electronics, chemicals and industrial. The food industry further includes packaged food, beverages and ready-to-eat meals.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

