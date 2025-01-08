Zelensky, Valtonen Discuss Protection Of Ukrainian Children, Release Of Prisoners, Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen. The parties discussed the protection of Ukrainian children, support for the military, and strengthening sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet.

“We appreciate that Valtonen made her first visit to Ukraine in this position, and we are grateful for the priority of Ukraine during Finland's OSCE chairmanship and support for the“peace through strength” approach,” Zelensky said.

The parties discussed what more the OSCE can do to protect Ukrainian children, support Ukrainian soldiers and help release Ukrainians held in Russian prisons.

The interlocutors also considered strengthening sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, which finances the war, undermines oil price caps and poses a threat to the environment.

“The OSCE can play a greater role in protecting lives. Together we can make this possible and bring a lasting peace closer,” Zelensky emphasized.

